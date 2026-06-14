Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Country:Bangladesh
Country Code:BGD
Gender:Women
Name of the Team:Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team
Owner of the Team:Bangladesh Cricket Board
CEO of the company:Nizam Uddin Chowdhury
Captain of the Team:Nigar Sultana
Coach of the Team:Hashan Tillakaratne

Players

2026 Players

Dilara Akter Dola

Bangladesh

Disha Biswas

Bangladesh

Fahima Khatun

Bangladesh

Fargana Hoque

Bangladesh

Fariha Islam Trisha

Bangladesh

Farjana Easmin

Bangladesh

Jahanara Alam

Bangladesh

Juairiya Ferdous

Bangladesh

Marufa Akter

Bangladesh

Murshida Khatun

Bangladesh

Nahida Akter

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty

Bangladesh

Rabeya Khan

Bangladesh

Ritu Moni

Bangladesh

Sanjida Islam

Bangladesh

Shamima Sultana

Bangladesh

Shanjida Akther Maghla

Bangladesh

Sharmin Akhter Supta

Bangladesh

Sharmin Sultana

Bangladesh

Shathi Rani

Bangladesh

Shohely Akhter

Bangladesh

Shorifa Khatun

Bangladesh

Shorna Akter

Bangladesh

Sobhana Mostari

Bangladesh

Sultana Khatun

Bangladesh

Taj Nehar

Bangladesh

Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026

Matches Played4
Won2
Drawn0
Lost2
No result0

Bangladesh Team Schedule & Results

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultBangladesh vs Netherlands

Bangladesh vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

BAN

BAN

141

NED

NED

139

ResultAustralia vs Bangladesh

Australia vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

AUS

AUS

78

BAN

BAN

77

ResultPakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

PAK

PAK

100

BAN

BAN

123

ResultIndia vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

IND

IND

139

BAN

BAN

136

ResultSouth Africa vs Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

RSA

RSA

118

BAN

BAN

117

Bangladesh Women Cricket Team News

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Get to know the Bangladesh Women Cricket team better, find out what they are doing and what they have achieved on the cricket field and what the future holds - all the latest news to help you get to know your favorite team and its players, its awards.

AI Simulation | IND W vs BAN W | Smriti Mandhanas Masterclass Powers India Women to Dominant Win Over Bangladesh

AI Simulation | IND W vs BAN W | Smriti Mandhanas Masterclass Powers India Women to Dominant Win Over Bangladesh

Smriti Mandhana’s powerful half-century helped India Women to defeat Bangladesh Women by 41 runs. The Indian team went on to post a strong total on the board after batting first. Deepti Sharma dominated with the ball, which helped to dismantle Bangladesh Women's batting line-up.

Bangladesh Women Cricket Team11:52 PM, 26 October, 2025

Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter disappointed as rain mars India’s final group game against Bangladesh

Bangladesh Women Cricket Team08:41 PM, 24 October, 2025

AI Simulation, Women's WC | Smriti Mandhana continues rich vein of form to guide India past Bangladesh

Bangladesh Women Cricket Team07:22 PM, 20 October, 2025

BAN-W vs SL-W । Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka batter gets injured in awkward manner during WC game

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