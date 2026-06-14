Get to know the Bangladesh Women Cricket team better, find out what they are doing and what they have achieved on the cricket field and what the future holds - all the latest news to help you get to know your favorite team and its players, its awards.
AI Simulation | IND W vs BAN W | Smriti Mandhanas Masterclass Powers India Women to Dominant Win Over Bangladesh
Smriti Mandhana’s powerful half-century helped India Women to defeat Bangladesh Women by 41 runs. The Indian team went on to post a strong total on the board after batting first. Deepti Sharma dominated with the ball, which helped to dismantle Bangladesh Women's batting line-up.