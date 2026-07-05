Salma Khatun
all rounder
|Full name:
|Salma Khatun
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|46
|95
|Innings
|44
|93
|Overs
|329.0
|311.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|44
|17
|Runs
|1180
|1560
|Wickets
|52
|84
|Avg
|22.69
|18.57
|SR
|37.96
|22.21
|Eco
|3.58
|5.01
|BB
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|46
|95
|Innings
|40
|58
|Not outs
|6
|17
|Runs
|491
|634
|Balls Faced
|860
|749
|Avg
|14.44
|15.46
|SR
|57.09
|84.64
|Fours
|44
|45
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|75
|49
|Hundreds
|0
|0