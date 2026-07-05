Salma Khatun

Salma Khatun

all rounder

Full name:Salma Khatun
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2024 Teams

Bangladesh Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches4695
Innings4493
Overs329.0311.0
Balls--
Maidens4417
Runs11801560
Wickets5284
Avg22.6918.57
SR37.9622.21
Eco3.585.01
BB34
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches4695
Innings4058
Not outs617
Runs491634
Balls Faced860749
Avg14.4415.46
SR57.0984.64
Fours4445
Fifties10
Sixies02
Highest7549
Hundreds00

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