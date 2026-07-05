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International career

Fargana Hoque Pinky, born on March 19, 1993, in Gaibandha, is a right-handed top-order batter for the Bangladesh women’s national cricket team. She began her journey at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, where Bangladesh won the silver medal. Since then, she has played a key part in the team’s progress from regional tournaments to the world stage.

2010: Took part in the Asian Games in Guangzhou. Scored 20 not out against China in the semifinals and 17 not out against Hong Kong in the group match. Bangladesh finished with the silver medal.

2011: Made her Women’s ODI debut on November 26 against Ireland at Savar. She became Bangladesh’s first-ever women’s ODI cap.

2012: Debuted in Women’s T20 International on August 28 against Ireland in Dublin.

2014: Helped Bangladesh reach another silver medal at the Asian Games in Incheon after losing to Pakistan in a rain-affected final.

2018: Played an important role in Bangladesh’s victory at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. The team defeated India in the last over to claim their first major title. Later that year, she joined both the qualifier and main rounds of the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies.

2020: Named in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2022: Took part in Bangladesh’s first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. On March 14, scored 71 runs from 115 balls in Bangladesh’s first-ever World Cup win against Pakistan. On March 25, she reached 1,000 ODI runs against Australia — a first for a Bangladeshi woman.

2023: On July 22 at Mirpur, scored 107 from 160 balls against India, becoming the first Bangladeshi woman to hit a century in ODIs. The match ended in a dramatic tie.

2024: Played in the home series against Australia, serving as a senior batter in the lineup.

2025: Joined the squad for the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan, scoring 57 against Scotland and 42 against West Indies. Later played in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, with appearances against South Africa, England, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

As of October 21, 2025, she has played 80 Women’s ODIs, scoring 1,928 runs at an average of 26.77 with two centuries and fifteen fifties. In T20Is, she has 84 matches and 1,253 runs at an average of 18.70.

Leagues Participation

Fargana Hoque has not taken part in any major domestic franchise leagues such as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) or The Hundred.

Domestic career

Fargana Hoque began playing domestic cricket with Rajshahi Division between the 2008–09 and 2010–11 seasons, where she showed her technical discipline and promise. One of her early highlights came against Dhaka in 2010–11 when she scored 73 runs, a performance that helped her gain recognition as a reliable batter. In 2012–13, she joined Rangpur Division, where records list her under the alternate name “Farzana Haque.” Her stay with Rangpur confirmed her consistency as a top-order player and her growing influence within the National Cricket League.

Her most productive phase came during the 2017–18 season with Barisal Division, where she accumulated 223 runs in five innings. At the zonal level, she represented the Southern Zone in the Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League, which included players from Barisal and Khulna. Her inclusion in this team reflected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s trust in her ability to perform in longer formats.

From 2023 onward, Fargana became one of the most dependable names in the Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League. She played for Rupali Bank Krira Parishad Women, contributing key innings such as 45 runs against City Club on October 21, 2025. In May 2024, she again appeared for Rupali Bank in a match against Gulshan Youth Club. Later, she joined Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, where her unbeaten 51 helped secure an easy chase. In 2025, she represented Abahani Limited Women and recorded major scores of 130 on February 24 and 141 on September 30.

Across her domestic career, she has shown steady growth, moving from divisional to metropolitan clubs while maintaining a role as a composed and technically strong top-order batter. Her consistent domestic record with Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barisal, Southern Zone, Rupali Bank, Mohammedan, and Abahani reflects more than fifteen years of continuous contribution to Bangladesh’s women’s cricket.

Records and achievements

Fargana Hoque has played a key role in shaping the history of Bangladesh women’s cricket. Her performances set several national milestones and confirmed her as one of the most reliable top-order batters in the country.

First Bangladeshi woman to reach 1,000 runs in Women’s ODIs, achieved on 25 March 2022 against Australia during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

First Bangladeshi woman to score a century in Women’s ODIs, with 107 runs from 160 balls against India on 22 July 2023 in Mirpur, a match that ended in a dramatic tie.

First Bangladeshi woman to score a century in Women’s T20 Internationals, with an unbeaten 110 runs against Maldives on 5 December 2019 during the South Asian Games in Kathmandu.

Silver medalist at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, contributing to Bangladesh’s rise in regional women’s cricket.

Member of the champion team at the 2018 Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, which became Bangladesh’s first major international title.

Top scorer with 71 runs off 115 balls in Bangladesh’s first-ever Women’s World Cup victory against Pakistan on 14 March 2022 in Hamilton.

Ranked among the top three all-time run-scorers for Bangladesh in both ODIs and T20Is as of October 2025.

Represented Bangladesh in multiple World Cups across formats, including 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2025.

Recorded 2 centuries and 15 fifties in ODIs, along with 1 century and 5 fifties in T20Is by October 2025.

Widely respected for her technical control, patience under pressure, and steady contribution at the top order, Fargana has served as a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s batting lineup for more than a decade.

Personal life

Fargana Hoque keeps her private life quiet and away from publicity. She is known for her disciplined attitude, family values, and professionalism, which reflect in how she handles both her career and her personal affairs.

Finance

Fargana Hoque is one of the centrally contracted players of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. As of the 2024–2025 cycle, she holds a Grade A contract, which is the top category for women’s cricketers in the country. Players in this grade earn around BDT 120,000 per month, equal to about USD 1,000, with added match-winning and performance bonuses. The BCB awards roughly BDT 100,000 for ODI victories against top teams and BDT 50,000 for T20I wins. In 2025, women’s per diems and travel allowances were also raised to align more closely with the men’s team. Although her total income is not publicly disclosed, her Grade A position and regular national selection show that she stands among the most financially stable players in Bangladesh women’s cricket.

Family

Fargana Hoque is married. In an interview with The Daily Star, she mentioned that her husband and in-laws helped her stay active and positive during the pandemic. There are no public details about her husband’s profession or her wider family, and no confirmed information about children.

Scandals

Fargana has kept a spotless record throughout her playing years.

Fans

Her verified Facebook page titled Farzana Haque Pinky — official has around 9,200 followers and features updates about matches, training, and team celebrations. On Instagram, her account @rj_fargana has about 130 followers and is not verified. She is often seen on official media channels of the ICC and BCB, especially during major tournaments such as the 2018 Asia Cup and the 2022 and 2025 World Cups.