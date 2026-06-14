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International career

Fahima Khatun (Bengali: ফাহিমা খাতুন) was born on 2 November 1992. She plays for the Bangladesh women's national cricket team. Fahima is known for her leg-spin bowling and is an important player for the team.

In May 2018, during a 50-over tour match in South Africa, she took eight wickets while giving away only five runs in ten overs. This performance brought her attention in the cricket world. Later that year, Fahima became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to take a hat-trick in a Women’s Twenty20 International match. This achievement showed her talent in international cricket.

Besides cricket, Fahima studies law at the Islamic University in Kushtia, Bangladesh. She manages both her education and cricket career carefully.

2013

Made her T20 International debut on April 5, 2013, against India at Vadodara.

Made her One Day International (ODI) debut on April 8, 2013, against India at Ahmedabad.

2018

In May, during a 50-over match in South Africa, took 8 wickets for 5 runs in 10 overs.

In June, part of Bangladesh’s squad that won the 2018 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup — Bangladesh’s first Women’s Asia Cup title.

Also in June, named in Bangladesh's squad for the ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament.

On July 10, 2018, took a hat-trick in a WT20I match against the United Arab Emirates during the ICC qualifier — first Bangladeshi woman to achieve this.

In October, included in Bangladesh's squad for the ICC Women's World Twenty20 tournament in the West Indies.

2019

In August, named in Bangladesh’s squad for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament in Scotland.

In November, played in the South Asian Games cricket tournament. Bangladesh won the gold medal by beating Sri Lanka in the final.

2020

In January, part of Bangladesh’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2021

In November, named in Bangladesh’s team for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

In January, included in the squad for the Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier in Malaysia.

Later in January, part of Bangladesh’s squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

2024

Named in Bangladesh’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

2025

Played her latest ODI match on April 19, 2025, against Pakistan at Lahore.

Played her latest T20 International on January 31, 2025, against West Indies at Basseterre.

Participated in the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Pakistan in April.

Career Stats Summary

WODI Matches: Played 49 matches. Scored 349 runs with an average of 12.

Hit 22 fours, no sixes in ODIs.

WT20I Matches: Played 92 matches. Scored 414 runs with an average of 9.40.

Hit 18 fours and 1 six in T20Is.

Notable Facts

Fahima has one four-wicket haul in international matches across ODI and T20 formats.

By 2024, she had taken over 45 wickets and scored more than 380 runs in T20Is.

By 2024, she had taken over 20 wickets and scored more than 225 runs in ODIs.

Leagues Participation

Fahima Khatun has not taken part in any domestic or international cricket leagues so far.

Domestic career

Fahima Khatun started playing international cricket in 2013. In domestic cricket, she has played for different teams. By 2024, she plays for Western Zone, a team she joined in the 2021/22 season. Before that, she played for Barisal Division in 2008/09 to 2009/10 and again in 2012/13. She also played for Khulna Division in 2010/11 and for Chittagong Division in 2017 and 2017/18. Playing for these teams helped her improve and prepare for international matches.

Records and achievements

Fahima Khatun played a key role in Bangladesh cricket. In June 2018, she helped Bangladesh win the Women’s Asia Cup for the first time. Later that year, she joined the team for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament.

On July 10, 2018, in a match against the United Arab Emirates, Fahima took a hat-trick in a Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I). She became the first Bangladeshi woman to do this.

Here are some important facts about her career:

In 2018, Fahima helped Bangladesh win the Women’s Asia Cup.

In July 2018, she took a hat-trick in WT20I against UAE.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), she played 49 matches and scored 349 runs with an average of 12. She hit 22 fours and no sixes.

In Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), she played 92 matches and scored 414 runs with an average of 9.40. She hit 18 fours and 1 six.

Personal life

Fahima Khatun comes from a family that values education highly. She was born and raised in Magura, Khulna district, Bangladesh.

Family

Fahima shared in an interview that her father worked as a police officer. Her siblings did well in school, but she feels she has not achieved as much as them. There is no public information about her being married or having children.

Finance

Fahima’s estimated fortune is between 4 and 6 million US dollars.

Scandals

In October 2024, Fahima received a warning from West Indies player Hayley Matthews during a match. The warning was for leaving the field early while she was not batting. Fahima likely apologized to Hayley after the incident. Later in the same over, Fahima got out due to a misunderstanding with her teammate Rabeya Khan. The West Indies won that match by eight wickets.

Fans

Fahima has about 790 followers on Instagram.