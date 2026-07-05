Jaskaran deep Singh Buttar
bowler
|Full name:
|Jaskaran deep Singh Buttar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|30
|32
|Innings
|26
|30
|31
|Overs
|355.4
|242.0
|101.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|66
|8
|0
|Runs
|1132
|1393
|764
|Wickets
|30
|45
|26
|Avg
|37.73
|30.95
|29.38
|SR
|71.13
|32.26
|23.42
|Eco
|3.18
|5.75
|7.52
|BB
|4
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|3
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|30
|32
|Innings
|16
|22
|23
|Not outs
|3
|5
|11
|Runs
|332
|377
|214
|Balls Faced
|441
|307
|146
|Avg
|25.53
|22.17
|17.83
|SR
|75.28
|122.8
|146.57
|Fours
|37
|37
|13
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|16
|19
|15
|Highest
|60
|51
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0