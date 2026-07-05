Jaskaran deep Singh Buttar

Jaskaran deep Singh Buttar

bowler

Full name:Jaskaran deep Singh Buttar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches163032
Innings263031
Overs355.4242.0101.3
Balls---
Maidens6680
Runs11321393764
Wickets304526
Avg37.7330.9529.38
SR71.1332.2623.42
Eco3.185.757.52
BB444
4w031
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches163032
Innings162223
Not outs3511
Runs332377214
Balls Faced441307146
Avg25.5322.1717.83
SR75.28122.8146.57
Fours373713
Fifties210
Sixies161915
Highest605131
Hundreds000

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