Jeremy Oliver Alster Gordon

Jeremy Oliver Alster Gordon

bowler

Full name:Jeremy Oliver Alster Gordon
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches101052622
Innings101092622
Overs75.235.5134.5179.275.1
Balls-----
Maidens4021160
Runs393290485818566
Wickets1812233526
Avg21.8324.1621.0823.3721.76
SR25.1117.9135.1730.7417.34
Eco5.218.093.594.567.52
BB63863
4w00210
5w10110
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches101052622
Innings736156
Not outs32494
Runs10425229
Balls Faced44806215
Avg2.5412.53.664.5
SR22.7250035.4860
Fours00000
Fifties00000
Sixies00010
Highest421663
Hundreds00000

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