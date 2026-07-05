Jeremy Oliver Alster Gordon
bowler
|Full name:
|Jeremy Oliver Alster Gordon
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|5
|26
|22
|Innings
|10
|10
|9
|26
|22
|Overs
|75.2
|35.5
|134.5
|179.2
|75.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|21
|16
|0
|Runs
|393
|290
|485
|818
|566
|Wickets
|18
|12
|23
|35
|26
|Avg
|21.83
|24.16
|21.08
|23.37
|21.76
|SR
|25.11
|17.91
|35.17
|30.74
|17.34
|Eco
|5.21
|8.09
|3.59
|4.56
|7.52
|BB
|6
|3
|8
|6
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|5
|26
|22
|Innings
|7
|3
|6
|15
|6
|Not outs
|3
|2
|4
|9
|4
|Runs
|10
|4
|25
|22
|9
|Balls Faced
|44
|8
|0
|62
|15
|Avg
|2.5
|4
|12.5
|3.66
|4.5
|SR
|22.72
|50
|0
|35.48
|60
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|4
|2
|16
|6
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0