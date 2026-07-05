Jess Mayes

Jess Mayes

bowler

Full name:Jess Mayes
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2026 Teams

Dragons Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches8
Innings6
Overs10.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs79
Wickets2
Avg39.5
SR30
Eco7.9
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches8
Innings2
Not outs2
Runs2
Balls Faced4
Avg0
SR50
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest2
Hundreds0

Jess Mayes Schedule & Results

Another Players

Gillian, Jemma

Gillian, Jemma

Murray, Cara

Murray, Cara

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Armstrong, Bella

Armstrong, Bella

Prendergast, Orla

Prendergast, Orla

Caulfield, Amy

Caulfield, Amy

Jackson, Jennifer

Jackson, Jennifer

McEvoy, Kate

McEvoy, Kate

Fisher, Aoife

Fisher, Aoife

Harrison, Abbi

Harrison, Abbi