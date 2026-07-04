John Matchett

John Matchett

batsman

Full name:John Matchett
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2023 Teams

Ciyms Cc

Northern Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches348
Innings102
Overs2.004.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs15027
Wickets001
Avg0027
SR0024
Eco7.506.75
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches348
Innings647
Not outs012
Runs5154144
Balls Faced12956100
Avg8.51828.8
SR39.5396.42144
Fours7413
Fifties001
Sixies1210
Highest272083
Hundreds000

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