John Matchett
batsman
|Full name:
|John Matchett
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|8
|Innings
|1
|0
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|0
|27
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|27
|SR
|0
|0
|24
|Eco
|7.5
|0
|6.75
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|8
|Innings
|6
|4
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|51
|54
|144
|Balls Faced
|129
|56
|100
|Avg
|8.5
|18
|28.8
|SR
|39.53
|96.42
|144
|Fours
|7
|4
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|2
|10
|Highest
|27
|20
|83
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0