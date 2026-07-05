Jonathan Mark Holland

Jonathan Mark Holland

bowler

Full name:Jonathan Mark Holland
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches4955729
Innings81735626
Overs160.03348.0484.178.0
Balls----
Maidens23673130
Runs57497322422625
Wickets92987116
Avg63.7732.6534.1139.06
SR106.6667.440.9129.25
Eco3.582.958.01
BB4962
4w01010
5w01110
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches4955729
Innings7111357
Not outs548153
Runs690417612
Balls Faced46183329720
Avg314.348.83
SR13.0449.3159.2560
Fours0111140
Fifties0200
Sixies0920
Highest355145
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Fotia, Matthew

Fotia, Matthew

Blackford, Liam

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Merlo, Jonathan

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Couch, Brody L

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Kellaway, Campbell

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O'Neill, Fergus

O'Neill, Fergus

Perry, Mitch

Perry, Mitch

Agar, Wes

Agar, Wes

O'Donnell, Tom

O'Donnell, Tom

Pucovski, Will

Pucovski, Will