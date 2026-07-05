Jonathan Mark Holland
bowler
|Full name:
|Jonathan Mark Holland
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|95
|57
|29
|Innings
|8
|173
|56
|26
|Overs
|160.0
|3348.0
|484.1
|78.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|23
|673
|13
|0
|Runs
|574
|9732
|2422
|625
|Wickets
|9
|298
|71
|16
|Avg
|63.77
|32.65
|34.11
|39.06
|SR
|106.66
|67.4
|40.91
|29.25
|Eco
|3.58
|2.9
|5
|8.01
|BB
|4
|9
|6
|2
|4w
|0
|10
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|11
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|95
|57
|29
|Innings
|7
|111
|35
|7
|Not outs
|5
|48
|15
|3
|Runs
|6
|904
|176
|12
|Balls Faced
|46
|1833
|297
|20
|Avg
|3
|14.34
|8.8
|3
|SR
|13.04
|49.31
|59.25
|60
|Fours
|0
|111
|14
|0
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|9
|2
|0
|Highest
|3
|55
|14
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0