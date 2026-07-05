Justine Eugene Pitcher

Justine Eugene Pitcher

all rounder

Full name:Justine Eugene Pitcher
Nationality:Bermuda
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Bermuda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches91814
Innings61711
Overs13.013.548.429.0
Balls----
Maidens0120
Runs10257246237
Wickets20117
Avg51022.3633.85
SR39026.5424.85
Eco7.844.125.058.17
BB1032
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches91814
Innings3286
Not outs3014
Runs10187131
Balls Faced19279234
Avg0910.1415.5
SR52.6366.6677.1791.17
Fours0102
Fifties0000
Sixies0001
Highest592912
Hundreds0000

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