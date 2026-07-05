Justine Eugene Pitcher
all rounder
|Full name:
|Justine Eugene Pitcher
|Nationality:
|Bermuda
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|8
|14
|Innings
|6
|1
|7
|11
|Overs
|13.0
|13.5
|48.4
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|102
|57
|246
|237
|Wickets
|2
|0
|11
|7
|Avg
|51
|0
|22.36
|33.85
|SR
|39
|0
|26.54
|24.85
|Eco
|7.84
|4.12
|5.05
|8.17
|BB
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|8
|14
|Innings
|3
|2
|8
|6
|Not outs
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Runs
|10
|18
|71
|31
|Balls Faced
|19
|27
|92
|34
|Avg
|0
|9
|10.14
|15.5
|SR
|52.63
|66.66
|77.17
|91.17
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|5
|9
|29
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0