Kamal Umesh Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Kamal Umesh Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|12
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|10
|0
|SR
|12
|0
|Eco
|5
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|12
|Innings
|10
|12
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|387
|468
|Balls Faced
|804
|504
|Avg
|38.7
|42.54
|SR
|48.13
|92.85
|Fours
|48
|66
|Fifties
|2
|3
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|101
|119
|Hundreds
|1
|1