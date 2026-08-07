Kamal Umesh Singh

Kamal Umesh Singh

batsman

Full name:Kamal Umesh Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches512
Innings10
Overs2.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs100
Wickets10
Avg100
SR120
Eco50
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches512
Innings1012
Not outs01
Runs387468
Balls Faced804504
Avg38.742.54
SR48.1392.85
Fours4866
Fifties23
Sixies11
Highest101119
Hundreds11

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