Kamran Mehandi Shaikh

Kamran Mehandi Shaikh

bowler

Full name:Kamran Mehandi Shaikh

Teams

2023 Teams

Michigan Cricket Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs10.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5723
Wickets11
Avg5723
SR6018
Eco5.77.66
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches11
Innings10
Not outs10
Runs170
Balls Faced200
Avg00
SR850
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest170
Hundreds00

Another Players

Patel, Aryan

Patel, Aryan

Ali, Mufassir

Ali, Mufassir

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mahmood, Anas

Mahmood, Anas

Maqsood, Zeeshan

Maqsood, Zeeshan

Hassan, Abul

Hassan, Abul

Scott, Ryan

Scott, Ryan

Kumar, Parveen

Kumar, Parveen

Nadeem, Ali

Nadeem, Ali

Ali Dar, Raza

Ali Dar, Raza