Kamran Mehandi Shaikh
bowler
|Full name:
|Kamran Mehandi Shaikh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|10.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|57
|23
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|57
|23
|SR
|60
|18
|Eco
|5.7
|7.66
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|17
|0
|Balls Faced
|20
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|85
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0