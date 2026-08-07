Karan Kaila

Karan Kaila

bowler

Full name:Karan Kaila
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4138
Innings5128
Overs66.093.125.0
Balls---
Maidens750
Runs208366162
Wickets8165
Avg2622.8732.4
SR49.534.9330
Eco3.153.926.48
BB843
4w020
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4138
Innings4102
Not outs231
Runs1611281
Balls Faced2722033
Avg80.518.281
SR59.1963.0533.33
Fours1680
Fifties200
Sixies330
Highest56471
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sran, Barinder

Sran, Barinder

Puri, Gaurav

Puri, Gaurav

Singh, Abhishek

Singh, Abhishek

Bawa, Raj Angad

Bawa, Raj Angad

Sudan, Akash

Sudan, Akash

Lather, Bhagmender Balbir

Lather, Bhagmender Balbir

Chaudhary, Yuvraj

Chaudhary, Yuvraj

Kashyap, Vishu

Kashyap, Vishu

Ashwin, Murugan

Ashwin, Murugan

Vaidik, Parmesh

Vaidik, Parmesh