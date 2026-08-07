Karan Kaila
bowler
|Full name:
|Karan Kaila
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|13
|8
|Innings
|5
|12
|8
|Overs
|66.0
|93.1
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|5
|0
|Runs
|208
|366
|162
|Wickets
|8
|16
|5
|Avg
|26
|22.87
|32.4
|SR
|49.5
|34.93
|30
|Eco
|3.15
|3.92
|6.48
|BB
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|13
|8
|Innings
|4
|10
|2
|Not outs
|2
|3
|1
|Runs
|161
|128
|1
|Balls Faced
|272
|203
|3
|Avg
|80.5
|18.28
|1
|SR
|59.19
|63.05
|33.33
|Fours
|16
|8
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|0
|Highest
|56
|47
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0