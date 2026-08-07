Karan Lal

Karan Lal

all rounder

Full name:Karan Lal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches410
Innings76
Overs35.014.0
Balls--
Maidens41
Runs12966
Wickets56
Avg25.811
SR4214
Eco3.684.71
BB52
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches410
Innings58
Not outs01
Runs7887
Balls Faced18077
Avg15.612.42
SR43.33112.98
Fours106
Fifties00
Sixies04
Highest2327
Hundreds00

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