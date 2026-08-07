Karan Lal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Karan Lal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|10
|Innings
|7
|6
|Overs
|35.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|Runs
|129
|66
|Wickets
|5
|6
|Avg
|25.8
|11
|SR
|42
|14
|Eco
|3.68
|4.71
|BB
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|10
|Innings
|5
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|78
|87
|Balls Faced
|180
|77
|Avg
|15.6
|12.42
|SR
|43.33
|112.98
|Fours
|10
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|4
|Highest
|23
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0