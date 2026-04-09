Shahbaz Ahmed News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed, here you will find all the latest news about him: how his current cricket matches went, which tournaments he is scheduled to participate in, and how he is preparing for them. Indian All-Rounder out Due to Illness for Half of South African Series India is already doing well in the series against South Africa, having a 2-1 lead with them. But now, the team has shockingly made a forced change for the last two T20I games. Axar Patel, India's spin all-rounder, has been ruled out of the series due to illness. Shahbaz Ahmed RR vs SRH | Klaasen-Tripathi mastery combined with Shahbaz-Abhishek bowling brilliance propels Sunrisers to title clash Shahbaz Ahmed ‌IPL 2024 | Twitter bashes Sunil Narine's lack of effort in bizarre run out against Sunrisers Shahbaz Ahmed BAN vs IND | Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Ravindra Jadeja for Bangladesh ODIs, Kuldeep Sen in for Yash Dayal Shahbaz Ahmed IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational deliveries lead India to seven-wicket victory

International career Shahbaz Ahmed's path to international cricket is a story of persistence and growth. Born in Mewat, Haryana, a region known for its struggles, he started his cricket career as a batter. However, after moving to Kolkata in 2015 to play in club cricket, he switched to left-arm spin and became an all-rounder. His performances in domestic cricket caught the eye of selectors, and he was selected for Bengal in the 2018-19 season. Though his early days in the domestic circuit were challenging, he bounced back strongly, scored 509 runs, took 35 wickets, and helped Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy final. Shahbaz’s rise in domestic cricket led to his inclusion in India’s national team. Here’s a look at his international career: October 9, 2022: Shahbaz made his ODI debut against South Africa in Ranchi. India had many key players missing from the squad, and Shahbaz got a chance in the second ODI. He received his debut cap from Shikhar Dhawan, one of India’s all-time greats. This moment marked the start of his international career. He played a few games in the series and impressed many with his all-round abilities.

August 2022: Before his debut, Shahbaz was selected for India’s ODI team for their tour to Zimbabwe. He replaced the injured Washington Sundar in the squad. This tour marked his first opportunity to represent India in international cricket outside of India.

October 6, 2023: Shahbaz made his T20I debut against Bangladesh at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where India won a gold medal. His selection for the event was a significant moment, and he was part of the victorious team. The match against Bangladesh marked his first appearance in a T20I.

October 7, 2023: Shahbaz played his second T20I match the next day against Afghanistan. Although he didn’t have a long run in the format, this match gave him valuable international experience. Shahbaz has played 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is so far. His journey is just beginning, and he has the potential to play a bigger role in Indian cricket in the coming years. His consistent domestic performances and all-round skills make him a promising talent for India.

Indian Premier League Shahbaz Ahmed has had an eventful journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played for several teams and has shown his all-round skills. Here is a look at his IPL career so far: Year Information about Participation in the Tournament 2020 IPL Shahbaz Ahmed joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2020 season. He played his first match against Rajasthan Royals. In his debut, he didn't take any wickets and gave away 18 runs. He played in a few more matches and took two wickets in total with an economy rate of 7.33. 2021 IPL In April 2021, Shahbaz took three wickets in a single over against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and helped his team win the match. This performance gained attention. Later in the season, he took two wickets for 10 runs against Rajasthan Royals. 2022 IPL Shahbaz was bought by RCB again for the 2022 season. He played his role as an all-rounder. 2023 IPL Shahbaz played 10 matches for RCB in the 2023 season. He scored 42 runs, with a highest score of 20. As a bowler, he took 1 wicket and gave away 95 runs in 10 overs, with an economy rate of 13.57. He started the season batting at number 6 but was moved up to number 3 after a few disappointing performances. 2024 IPL Shahbaz moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2024 season, where he played in 13 matches. In the second qualifier match against Rajasthan Royals, he took 3 wickets and scored 18 runs in a partnership with Henry Klaasen. This helped his team win by 36 runs and reach the finals. Shahbaz played 11 innings and scored an average of 25.9 runs and a strike rate of 130.2. 2025 IPL For the 2025 season, Shahbaz will play for Lucknow Super Giants. He was bought at the auction for 2.4 crore INR (24 million INR). He is expected to play an important role as an all-rounder in the team. Fans will be eager to see his performances in the new season.

Domestic career Shahbaz Ahmed was born in Haryana but plays domestic cricket for Bengal. He started his List-A career on September 20, 2018, against Jammu and Kashmir in Chennai, where he took 1 wicket for 22 runs. His first-class debut came against Hyderabad, where he scored 27 runs and took 1 wicket. Shahbaz's T20 debut was on February 24, 2019, against Haryana in Cuttack. He took 1 wicket, scored 17 runs off 12 balls, and helped his team win by three wickets. In his first-class career, Shahbaz has played 13 matches, scored 559 runs, and taken 37 wickets at an economy rate of 2.60. In List-A cricket, he has 435 runs from 16 innings with an average of 39.54. He has also taken 18 wickets, with his best figures being 3/35. In T20s, Shahbaz has taken 21 wickets in 23 innings at an economy rate of 6.84. His batting strike rate in T20s is 119.20, and he has scored one half-century.

Records and achievements Shahbaz Ahmed has had a strong career with several key awards and records to his name. Awards: In 2022, he won a gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, playing for India.

In January 2021, he took a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy during a match against Hyderabad. Records: First-Class Cricket: Shahbaz played 13 matches, scored 559 runs, including four half-centuries, and took 37 wickets with an economy rate of 2.60.

List-A Cricket: He scored 435 runs in 16 innings with an average of 39.54. He also took 18 wickets, with a best of 3/35.

T20 Cricket: In 23 innings, he took 21 wickets with an economy rate of 6.84 and scored one half-century.

IPL: Shahbaz scored 279 runs in 29 matches with an average of 18.60 and a strike rate of 118.72. He also took 13 wickets with an average of 36.31 and an economy rate of 8.58. Shahbaz's hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad in January 2021 remains one of his key achievements.