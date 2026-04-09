Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed

all rounder

Full name:Shahbaz Ahmed
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):December 12, 1994 (28)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Mewat, Haryana, India
Jersey Number:21
Batting Style:Left-hand bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left arm Orthodox
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

India

Lucknow Super Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches3284273
Innings3464260
Overs26.0677.3349.5174.0
Balls----
Maidens0141130
Runs125189515811291
Wickets3875047
Avg41.6621.7831.6227.46
SR5246.7241.9822.21
Eco4.82.794.517.41
BB21143
4w0310
5w0400
10w0100

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches3284273
Innings1453046
Not outs08913
Runs01559835761
Balls Faced42729876600
Avg042.1339.7623.06
SR057.1295.31126.83
Fours01655248
Fifties01142
Sixies0203133
Highest011610760
Hundreds0120

Shahbaz Ahmed Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

Shahbaz Ahmed News

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If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed, here you will find all the latest news about him: how his current cricket matches went, which tournaments he is scheduled to participate in, and how he is preparing for them.

Indian All-Rounder out Due to Illness for Half of South African Series

Indian All-Rounder out Due to Illness for Half of South African Series

India is already doing well in the series against South Africa, having a 2-1 lead with them. But now, the team has shockingly made a forced change for the last two T20I games. Axar Patel, India's spin all-rounder, has been ruled out of the series due to illness.

Shahbaz Ahmed11:35 PM, 24 May, 2024

RR vs SRH | Klaasen-Tripathi mastery combined with Shahbaz-Abhishek bowling brilliance propels Sunrisers to title clash

Shahbaz Ahmed08:07 PM, 23 March, 2024

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter bashes Sunil Narine's lack of effort in bizarre run out against Sunrisers

Shahbaz Ahmed12:22 PM, 24 November, 2022

BAN vs IND | Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Ravindra Jadeja for Bangladesh ODIs, Kuldeep Sen in for Yash Dayal

Shahbaz Ahmed06:53 PM, 11 October, 2022

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational deliveries lead India to seven-wicket victory

International career

Shahbaz Ahmed's path to international cricket is a story of persistence and growth. Born in Mewat, Haryana, a region known for its struggles, he started his cricket career as a batter. However, after moving to Kolkata in 2015 to play in club cricket, he switched to left-arm spin and became an all-rounder. His performances in domestic cricket caught the eye of selectors, and he was selected for Bengal in the 2018-19 season. Though his early days in the domestic circuit were challenging, he bounced back strongly, scored 509 runs, took 35 wickets, and helped Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy final.

Shahbaz’s rise in domestic cricket led to his inclusion in India’s national team. Here’s a look at his international career:

  • October 9, 2022: Shahbaz made his ODI debut against South Africa in Ranchi. India had many key players missing from the squad, and Shahbaz got a chance in the second ODI. He received his debut cap from Shikhar Dhawan, one of India’s all-time greats. This moment marked the start of his international career. He played a few games in the series and impressed many with his all-round abilities.
  • August 2022: Before his debut, Shahbaz was selected for India’s ODI team for their tour to Zimbabwe. He replaced the injured Washington Sundar in the squad. This tour marked his first opportunity to represent India in international cricket outside of India.
  • October 6, 2023: Shahbaz made his T20I debut against Bangladesh at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where India won a gold medal. His selection for the event was a significant moment, and he was part of the victorious team. The match against Bangladesh marked his first appearance in a T20I.
  • October 7, 2023: Shahbaz played his second T20I match the next day against Afghanistan. Although he didn’t have a long run in the format, this match gave him valuable international experience.

Shahbaz has played 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is so far. His journey is just beginning, and he has the potential to play a bigger role in Indian cricket in the coming years. His consistent domestic performances and all-round skills make him a promising talent for India.

Indian Premier League

Shahbaz Ahmed has had an eventful journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played for several teams and has shown his all-round skills. Here is a look at his IPL career so far:

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

2020 IPL

Shahbaz Ahmed joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2020 season. He played his first match against Rajasthan Royals. In his debut, he didn't take any wickets and gave away 18 runs. He played in a few more matches and took two wickets in total with an economy rate of 7.33.

2021 IPL

In April 2021, Shahbaz took three wickets in a single over against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and helped his team win the match. This performance gained attention. Later in the season, he took two wickets for 10 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

2022 IPL

Shahbaz was bought by RCB again for the 2022 season. He played his role as an all-rounder.

2023 IPL

Shahbaz played 10 matches for RCB in the 2023 season. He scored 42 runs, with a highest score of 20. As a bowler, he took 1 wicket and gave away 95 runs in 10 overs, with an economy rate of 13.57. He started the season batting at number 6 but was moved up to number 3 after a few disappointing performances.

2024 IPL

Shahbaz moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2024 season, where he played in 13 matches. In the second qualifier match against Rajasthan Royals, he took 3 wickets and scored 18 runs in a partnership with Henry Klaasen. This helped his team win by 36 runs and reach the finals. Shahbaz played 11 innings and scored an average of 25.9 runs and a strike rate of 130.2.

2025 IPL

For the 2025 season, Shahbaz will play for Lucknow Super Giants. He was bought at the auction for 2.4 crore INR (24 million INR). He is expected to play an important role as an all-rounder in the team. Fans will be eager to see his performances in the new season.

Domestic career

Shahbaz Ahmed was born in Haryana but plays domestic cricket for Bengal. He started his List-A career on September 20, 2018, against Jammu and Kashmir in Chennai, where he took 1 wicket for 22 runs. His first-class debut came against Hyderabad, where he scored 27 runs and took 1 wicket. Shahbaz's T20 debut was on February 24, 2019, against Haryana in Cuttack. He took 1 wicket, scored 17 runs off 12 balls, and helped his team win by three wickets.

In his first-class career, Shahbaz has played 13 matches, scored 559 runs, and taken 37 wickets at an economy rate of 2.60. In List-A cricket, he has 435 runs from 16 innings with an average of 39.54. He has also taken 18 wickets, with his best figures being 3/35. In T20s, Shahbaz has taken 21 wickets in 23 innings at an economy rate of 6.84. His batting strike rate in T20s is 119.20, and he has scored one half-century.

Records and achievements

Shahbaz Ahmed has had a strong career with several key awards and records to his name.

Awards:

  • In 2022, he won a gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, playing for India.
  • In January 2021, he took a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy during a match against Hyderabad.

Records:

  • First-Class Cricket: Shahbaz played 13 matches, scored 559 runs, including four half-centuries, and took 37 wickets with an economy rate of 2.60.
  • List-A Cricket: He scored 435 runs in 16 innings with an average of 39.54. He also took 18 wickets, with a best of 3/35.
  • T20 Cricket: In 23 innings, he took 21 wickets with an economy rate of 6.84 and scored one half-century.
  • IPL: Shahbaz scored 279 runs in 29 matches with an average of 18.60 and a strike rate of 118.72. He also took 13 wickets with an average of 36.31 and an economy rate of 8.58.

Shahbaz's hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad in January 2021 remains one of his key achievements.

Personal life

Shahbaz Ahmed, born on December 11, 1994, in Nuh, Haryana, is a rising cricketer with a story of determination and hard work. He is the son of Ahmed Jan, a clerk, and Abnam Ahmed, a homemaker. Shahbaz excelled in academics, scoring 80% in Class 10 and 88% in Class 12. Despite his success in school, he decided to leave his engineering studies and pursue cricket. With his parents' support, he moved to Kolkata to follow his dream. Over the years, Shahbaz worked hard and earned recognition for his cricket skills, playing a crucial role in Bengal’s success in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

Family Life

Shahbaz was born in Mewat, Haryana, to Abnam Ahmed and Ahmed Jan. While his parents have been supportive of his cricketing journey, Shahbaz remains unmarried and has no children as of now. His family remains a private part of his life, and he has chosen to focus on his career and personal growth.

Financial Standing

Shahbaz Ahmed’s financial standing has seen a significant rise with his successful cricketing career. His estimated net worth in 2024 is approximately INR 5 crore. His IPL contract with SRH provides him with an annual payment of INR 2.4 crores, which contributed greatly to his wealth.

Cars and House

Shahbaz is known to own a few impressive vehicles. Among his prized possessions are a rugged Mahindra Thar, a luxurious Mercedes SUV, and a stylish Hyundai i20 Sportz. These cars reflect his success and personal style.

Regarding his living arrangements, Shahbaz splits his time between Mewat, Haryana, and Kolkata, Bengal. In addition to his home in Mewat, Shahbaz owns a property in Kolkata, a city he has strong ties to due to his cricketing career with Bengal. This property serves as a base for his time spent in the city.

Scandals

Shahbaz Ahmed’s career has had a few challenges. One of the most notable incidents was in 2015 when he faced a disqualification after his first match for Tapan Memorial Club. At the age of 21, Shahbaz was marked as an “outsider” and was suspended from playing. However, after an investigation by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Shahbaz was cleared, and he was allowed to resume playing.

In 2023, Shahbaz revealed a surprising detail about his IPL 2020 auction experience. He confessed that he hoped to remain unsold at the auction, especially since he was recovering from a shoulder injury. He never anticipated that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would pick him up, but despite his doubts, the franchise signed him.

Fans and Social Media Presence

Shahbaz Ahmed has a significant fan following, particularly on social media. He actively engages with his followers on platforms like Instagram, where he has garnered over half a million followers. His posts offer a glimpse into his personal life, as well as updates on his cricket career, and made him a popular figure among fans. His growing presence on social media continues to solidify his status as a well-known athlete in the cricket world.

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