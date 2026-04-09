International career
Shahbaz Ahmed's path to international cricket is a story of persistence and growth. Born in Mewat, Haryana, a region known for its struggles, he started his cricket career as a batter. However, after moving to Kolkata in 2015 to play in club cricket, he switched to left-arm spin and became an all-rounder. His performances in domestic cricket caught the eye of selectors, and he was selected for Bengal in the 2018-19 season. Though his early days in the domestic circuit were challenging, he bounced back strongly, scored 509 runs, took 35 wickets, and helped Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy final.
Shahbaz’s rise in domestic cricket led to his inclusion in India’s national team. Here’s a look at his international career:
- October 9, 2022: Shahbaz made his ODI debut against South Africa in Ranchi. India had many key players missing from the squad, and Shahbaz got a chance in the second ODI. He received his debut cap from Shikhar Dhawan, one of India’s all-time greats. This moment marked the start of his international career. He played a few games in the series and impressed many with his all-round abilities.
- August 2022: Before his debut, Shahbaz was selected for India’s ODI team for their tour to Zimbabwe. He replaced the injured Washington Sundar in the squad. This tour marked his first opportunity to represent India in international cricket outside of India.
- October 6, 2023: Shahbaz made his T20I debut against Bangladesh at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where India won a gold medal. His selection for the event was a significant moment, and he was part of the victorious team. The match against Bangladesh marked his first appearance in a T20I.
- October 7, 2023: Shahbaz played his second T20I match the next day against Afghanistan. Although he didn’t have a long run in the format, this match gave him valuable international experience.
Shahbaz has played 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is so far. His journey is just beginning, and he has the potential to play a bigger role in Indian cricket in the coming years. His consistent domestic performances and all-round skills make him a promising talent for India.
Domestic career
Shahbaz Ahmed was born in Haryana but plays domestic cricket for Bengal. He started his List-A career on September 20, 2018, against Jammu and Kashmir in Chennai, where he took 1 wicket for 22 runs. His first-class debut came against Hyderabad, where he scored 27 runs and took 1 wicket. Shahbaz's T20 debut was on February 24, 2019, against Haryana in Cuttack. He took 1 wicket, scored 17 runs off 12 balls, and helped his team win by three wickets.
In his first-class career, Shahbaz has played 13 matches, scored 559 runs, and taken 37 wickets at an economy rate of 2.60. In List-A cricket, he has 435 runs from 16 innings with an average of 39.54. He has also taken 18 wickets, with his best figures being 3/35. In T20s, Shahbaz has taken 21 wickets in 23 innings at an economy rate of 6.84. His batting strike rate in T20s is 119.20, and he has scored one half-century.
Personal life
Shahbaz Ahmed, born on December 11, 1994, in Nuh, Haryana, is a rising cricketer with a story of determination and hard work. He is the son of Ahmed Jan, a clerk, and Abnam Ahmed, a homemaker. Shahbaz excelled in academics, scoring 80% in Class 10 and 88% in Class 12. Despite his success in school, he decided to leave his engineering studies and pursue cricket. With his parents' support, he moved to Kolkata to follow his dream. Over the years, Shahbaz worked hard and earned recognition for his cricket skills, playing a crucial role in Bengal’s success in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.
Family Life
Shahbaz was born in Mewat, Haryana, to Abnam Ahmed and Ahmed Jan. While his parents have been supportive of his cricketing journey, Shahbaz remains unmarried and has no children as of now. His family remains a private part of his life, and he has chosen to focus on his career and personal growth.
Financial Standing
Shahbaz Ahmed’s financial standing has seen a significant rise with his successful cricketing career. His estimated net worth in 2024 is approximately INR 5 crore. His IPL contract with SRH provides him with an annual payment of INR 2.4 crores, which contributed greatly to his wealth.
Cars and House
Shahbaz is known to own a few impressive vehicles. Among his prized possessions are a rugged Mahindra Thar, a luxurious Mercedes SUV, and a stylish Hyundai i20 Sportz. These cars reflect his success and personal style.
Regarding his living arrangements, Shahbaz splits his time between Mewat, Haryana, and Kolkata, Bengal. In addition to his home in Mewat, Shahbaz owns a property in Kolkata, a city he has strong ties to due to his cricketing career with Bengal. This property serves as a base for his time spent in the city.
Scandals
Shahbaz Ahmed’s career has had a few challenges. One of the most notable incidents was in 2015 when he faced a disqualification after his first match for Tapan Memorial Club. At the age of 21, Shahbaz was marked as an “outsider” and was suspended from playing. However, after an investigation by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Shahbaz was cleared, and he was allowed to resume playing.
In 2023, Shahbaz revealed a surprising detail about his IPL 2020 auction experience. He confessed that he hoped to remain unsold at the auction, especially since he was recovering from a shoulder injury. He never anticipated that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would pick him up, but despite his doubts, the franchise signed him.
Fans and Social Media Presence
Shahbaz Ahmed has a significant fan following, particularly on social media. He actively engages with his followers on platforms like Instagram, where he has garnered over half a million followers. His posts offer a glimpse into his personal life, as well as updates on his cricket career, and made him a popular figure among fans. His growing presence on social media continues to solidify his status as a well-known athlete in the cricket world.