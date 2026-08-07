Ranjot Singh Khaira

Ranjot Singh Khaira

batsman

Full name:Ranjot Singh Khaira
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches25
Innings21
Overs7.01.0
Balls--
Maidens04
Runs464
Wickets12
Avg462
SR423
Eco6.574
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches25
Innings25
Not outs10
Runs759
Balls Faced1553
Avg711.8
SR46.66111.32
Fours09
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest722
Hundreds00

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