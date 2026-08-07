Ranjot Singh Khaira
batsman
|Full name:
|Ranjot Singh Khaira
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|7.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|4
|Runs
|46
|4
|Wickets
|1
|2
|Avg
|46
|2
|SR
|42
|3
|Eco
|6.57
|4
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|7
|59
|Balls Faced
|15
|53
|Avg
|7
|11.8
|SR
|46.66
|111.32
|Fours
|0
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|7
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0