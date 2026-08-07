Remruatdika Ralte

Remruatdika Ralte

batsman

Full name:Remruatdika Ralte
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81010
Innings131010
Overs206.073.226.3
Balls---
Maidens4730
Runs641428223
Wickets19146
Avg33.7330.5737.16
SR65.0531.4226.5
Eco3.115.838.41
BB752
4w100
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81010
Innings1282
Not outs162
Runs41427
Balls Faced2919915
Avg3.72210
SR14.0842.4246.66
Fours520
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest12144
Hundreds000

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