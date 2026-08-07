Remruatdika Ralte
batsman
|Full name:
|Remruatdika Ralte
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|10
|10
|Innings
|13
|10
|10
|Overs
|206.0
|73.2
|26.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|47
|3
|0
|Runs
|641
|428
|223
|Wickets
|19
|14
|6
|Avg
|33.73
|30.57
|37.16
|SR
|65.05
|31.42
|26.5
|Eco
|3.11
|5.83
|8.41
|BB
|7
|5
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|10
|10
|Innings
|12
|8
|2
|Not outs
|1
|6
|2
|Runs
|41
|42
|7
|Balls Faced
|291
|99
|15
|Avg
|3.72
|21
|0
|SR
|14.08
|42.42
|46.66
|Fours
|5
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|14
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0