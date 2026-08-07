Karna Veer Kaushal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Karna Veer Kaushal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|16
|17
|Innings
|2
|2
|0
|Overs
|10.0
|5.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|40
|21
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|21
|0
|SR
|0
|30
|0
|Eco
|4
|4.2
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|16
|17
|Innings
|17
|16
|16
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|419
|758
|397
|Balls Faced
|661
|677
|320
|Avg
|26.18
|54.14
|26.46
|SR
|63.38
|111.96
|124.06
|Fours
|66
|88
|36
|Fifties
|2
|2
|3
|Sixies
|6
|25
|25
|Highest
|91
|202
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|4
|0