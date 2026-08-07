Karna Veer Kaushal

Karna Veer Kaushal

all rounder

Full name:Karna Veer Kaushal
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111617
Innings220
Overs10.05.00
Balls---
Maidens110
Runs40210
Wickets010
Avg0210
SR0300
Eco44.20
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111617
Innings171616
Not outs121
Runs419758397
Balls Faced661677320
Avg26.1854.1426.46
SR63.38111.96124.06
Fours668836
Fifties223
Sixies62525
Highest9120258
Hundreds040

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