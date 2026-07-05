Kenardo Fletcher
bowler
|Full name:
|Kenardo Fletcher
|Nationality:
|Switzerland
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|38.4
|38.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|236
|236
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|19.66
|19.66
|SR
|19.33
|19.33
|Eco
|6.1
|6.1
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|9
|9
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|33.33
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0