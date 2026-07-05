Kenardo Fletcher

Kenardo Fletcher

bowler

Full name:Kenardo Fletcher
Nationality:Switzerland
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Switzerland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Overs38.438.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs236236
Wickets1212
Avg19.6619.66
SR19.3319.33
Eco6.16.1
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs33
Balls Faced99
Avg33
SR33.3333.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ahmadzai, Musa

Ahmadzai, Musa

Thanabalasingham, Tharanitharan

Thanabalasingham, Tharanitharan

Lal, Ankush

Lal, Ankush

Andrews, Aidan

Andrews, Aidan

Vinod, Arjun

Vinod, Arjun

Mahmood, Asad

Mahmood, Asad

Henderson, Nicolas

Henderson, Nicolas

Ahmadi, Noorkhan

Ahmadi, Noorkhan

Mahmood, Osama

Mahmood, Osama

Narayanan, Sathya

Narayanan, Sathya