Khurram Shehzad

Khurram Shehzad

all rounder

Full name:Khurram Shehzad
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Faisalabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11710180
Innings646043
Overs437.2318.0121.4
Balls---
Maidens7782
Runs14291584735
Wickets375339
Avg38.6229.8818.84
SR70.913618.71
Eco3.264.986.04
BB434
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11710180
Innings1859169
Not outs1588
Runs536224501209
Balls Faced1057031241109
Avg31.5429.5119.81
SR50.7278.42109.01
Fours676202111
Fifties22153
Sixies373831
Highest1668765
Hundreds1200

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