Khurram Shehzad
all rounder
|Full name:
|Khurram Shehzad
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|117
|101
|80
|Innings
|64
|60
|43
|Overs
|437.2
|318.0
|121.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|77
|8
|2
|Runs
|1429
|1584
|735
|Wickets
|37
|53
|39
|Avg
|38.62
|29.88
|18.84
|SR
|70.91
|36
|18.71
|Eco
|3.26
|4.98
|6.04
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|117
|101
|80
|Innings
|185
|91
|69
|Not outs
|15
|8
|8
|Runs
|5362
|2450
|1209
|Balls Faced
|10570
|3124
|1109
|Avg
|31.54
|29.51
|19.81
|SR
|50.72
|78.42
|109.01
|Fours
|676
|202
|111
|Fifties
|22
|15
|3
|Sixies
|37
|38
|31
|Highest
|166
|87
|65
|Hundreds
|12
|0
|0