Kinchit Devang Shah

Kinchit Devang Shah

all rounder

Full name:Kinchit Devang Shah
Nationality:Hong Kong, China
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Hong Kong, China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches104913760
Innings32602431
Overs18.266.00147.275.1
Balls-----
Maidens020142
Runs794950688563
Wickets71203716
Avg11.2841.25018.5935.18
SR15.7133023.8928.18
Eco4.37.504.667.49
BB42044
4w10041
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches104913760
Innings104523751
Not outs180410
Runs136706661058717
Balls Faced2386601261431690
Avg15.1119.083332.0617.48
SR57.14106.9752.3873.93103.91
Fours1255109955
Fifties03153
Sixies21702017
Highest34796213979
Hundreds00030

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