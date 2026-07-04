Kinchit Devang Shah
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kinchit Devang Shah
|Nationality:
|Hong Kong, China
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|49
|1
|37
|60
|Innings
|3
|26
|0
|24
|31
|Overs
|18.2
|66.0
|0
|147.2
|75.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|0
|14
|2
|Runs
|79
|495
|0
|688
|563
|Wickets
|7
|12
|0
|37
|16
|Avg
|11.28
|41.25
|0
|18.59
|35.18
|SR
|15.71
|33
|0
|23.89
|28.18
|Eco
|4.3
|7.5
|0
|4.66
|7.49
|BB
|4
|2
|0
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|49
|1
|37
|60
|Innings
|10
|45
|2
|37
|51
|Not outs
|1
|8
|0
|4
|10
|Runs
|136
|706
|66
|1058
|717
|Balls Faced
|238
|660
|126
|1431
|690
|Avg
|15.11
|19.08
|33
|32.06
|17.48
|SR
|57.14
|106.97
|52.38
|73.93
|103.91
|Fours
|12
|55
|10
|99
|55
|Fifties
|0
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Sixies
|2
|17
|0
|20
|17
|Highest
|34
|79
|62
|139
|79
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0