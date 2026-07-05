Kranthi Kumar Melu
bowler
|Full name:
|Kranthi Kumar Melu
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|8
|8
|Innings
|2
|4
|8
|Overs
|17.0
|17.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|72
|97
|194
|Wickets
|0
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|0
|38.8
|SR
|0
|0
|30
|Eco
|4.23
|5.7
|7.76
|BB
|0
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|8
|8
|Innings
|5
|8
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|349
|205
|17
|Balls Faced
|494
|319
|32
|Avg
|87.25
|29.28
|2.83
|SR
|70.64
|64.26
|53.12
|Fours
|41
|20
|1
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|5
|1
|0
|Highest
|287
|63
|14
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0