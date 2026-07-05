Kranthi Kumar Melu

Kranthi Kumar Melu

bowler

Full name:Kranthi Kumar Melu
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches388
Innings248
Overs17.017.025.0
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs7297194
Wickets005
Avg0038.8
SR0030
Eco4.235.77.76
BB002
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches388
Innings586
Not outs110
Runs34920517
Balls Faced49431932
Avg87.2529.282.83
SR70.6464.2653.12
Fours41201
Fifties010
Sixies510
Highest2876314
Hundreds100

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