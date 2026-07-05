Krishna Pandey

Krishna Pandey

batsman

Full name:Krishna Pandey
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches42
Innings52
Overs36.24.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs12326
Wickets31
Avg4126
SR72.6624
Eco3.386.5
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches42
Innings81
Not outs10
Runs2364
Balls Faced3637
Avg33.714
SR65.0157.14
Fours160
Fifties20
Sixies140
Highest944
Hundreds00

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