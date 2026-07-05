Krishna Pandey
batsman
|Full name:
|Krishna Pandey
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|5
|2
|Overs
|36.2
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|123
|26
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|41
|26
|SR
|72.66
|24
|Eco
|3.38
|6.5
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|8
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|236
|4
|Balls Faced
|363
|7
|Avg
|33.71
|4
|SR
|65.01
|57.14
|Fours
|16
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|14
|0
|Highest
|94
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0