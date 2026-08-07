Kumar Deobrat Singh

Kumar Deobrat Singh

batsman

Full name:Kumar Deobrat Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches527070
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches527070
Innings866458
Not outs8109
Runs25381865846
Balls Faced52132292740
Avg32.5334.5317.26
SR48.6881.37114.32
Fours32915372
Fifties13123
Sixies446236
Highest16110069
Hundreds210

Another Players

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Tiwary, Saurabh

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Shekhar, Saurabh

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Sharma, Bal Krishna

Sharma, Bal Krishna

Kumari, Ashwani

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Singh, Aditya

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Prasad, Kumar Suraj

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