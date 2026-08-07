Kumar Deobrat Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Kumar Deobrat Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|70
|70
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|70
|70
|Innings
|86
|64
|58
|Not outs
|8
|10
|9
|Runs
|2538
|1865
|846
|Balls Faced
|5213
|2292
|740
|Avg
|32.53
|34.53
|17.26
|SR
|48.68
|81.37
|114.32
|Fours
|329
|153
|72
|Fifties
|13
|12
|3
|Sixies
|44
|62
|36
|Highest
|161
|100
|69
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0