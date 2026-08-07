Kumar Rajnish
batsman
|Full name:
|Kumar Rajnish
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|1
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|1
|2
|Innings
|8
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|159
|0
|7
|Balls Faced
|392
|2
|17
|Avg
|19.87
|0
|3.5
|SR
|40.56
|0
|41.17
|Fours
|23
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|45
|0
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0