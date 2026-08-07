Kumar Rajnish

Kumar Rajnish

batsman

Full name:Kumar Rajnish
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches612
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches612
Innings812
Not outs000
Runs15907
Balls Faced392217
Avg19.8703.5
SR40.56041.17
Fours2300
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest4504
Hundreds000

Another Players

Kumar, Babul

Kumar, Babul

Yadav, Amod Kamal

Yadav, Amod Kamal

Parmar, Anujit

Parmar, Anujit

Singh, Sachin Kumar

Singh, Sachin Kumar

Singh, Paramjit

Singh, Paramjit

Saurabh, Bipin

Saurabh, Bipin

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Ashraf, Sarfaraz

Kumar, Shubham

Kumar, Shubham

Singh, Piyush

Singh, Piyush

Raj, Akash Bibhuti

Raj, Akash Bibhuti