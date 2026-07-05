Lawrence Neil-Smith
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lawrence Neil-Smith
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|1
|1
|Innings
|24
|1
|1
|Overs
|306.5
|5.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|57
|1
|0
|Runs
|1077
|31
|22
|Wickets
|34
|0
|0
|Avg
|31.67
|0
|0
|SR
|54.14
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.51
|6.2
|22
|BB
|5
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|1
|1
|Innings
|19
|1
|1
|Not outs
|6
|0
|1
|Runs
|357
|11
|1
|Balls Faced
|1093
|12
|1
|Avg
|27.46
|11
|0
|SR
|32.66
|91.66
|100
|Fours
|37
|0
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|0
|Highest
|71
|11
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0