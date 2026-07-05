Lawrence Neil-Smith

Lawrence Neil-Smith

all rounder

Full name:Lawrence Neil-Smith
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1311
Innings2411
Overs306.55.01.0
Balls---
Maidens5710
Runs10773122
Wickets3400
Avg31.6700
SR54.1400
Eco3.516.222
BB500
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1311
Innings1911
Not outs601
Runs357111
Balls Faced1093121
Avg27.46110
SR32.6691.66100
Fours3700
Fifties200
Sixies210
Highest71111
Hundreds000

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