Laxmesha Suryaprakash

Laxmesha Suryaprakash

batsman

Full name:Laxmesha Suryaprakash
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Nellai Royal Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1113
Innings100
Overs4.000
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs300
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco0.7500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1113
Innings1603
Not outs000
Runs348042
Balls Faced962056
Avg21.75014
SR36.17075
Fours5504
Fifties300
Sixies100
Highest75024
Hundreds000

Another Players

Harish, NS

Harish, NS

K, Easwaran

K, Easwaran

R, Sri Neranjan

R, Sri Neranjan

Aparajith, Baba

Aparajith, Baba

Yadav, R Sonu

Yadav, R Sonu

G, Ajitesh

G, Ajitesh

Crist, Aswin

Crist, Aswin

CH, Jitendra Kumar

CH, Jitendra Kumar

Vignesh, Lakshminarayanan

Vignesh, Lakshminarayanan

Poiyamozhi, M

Poiyamozhi, M