Laxmesha Suryaprakash
batsman
|Full name:
|Laxmesha Suryaprakash
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0.75
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|1
|3
|Innings
|16
|0
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|348
|0
|42
|Balls Faced
|962
|0
|56
|Avg
|21.75
|0
|14
|SR
|36.17
|0
|75
|Fours
|55
|0
|4
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|75
|0
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0