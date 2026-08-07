Lutbayar Od
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Lutbayar Od
|Nationality:
|Mongolia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|38
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|9.5
|9.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|6
|Balls Faced
|9
|9
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|66.66
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0