Luvnith Sujith Sisodia

Luvnith Sujith Sisodia

wicket keeper

Full name:Luvnith Sujith Sisodia
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Karnataka

Kolkata Knight Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches15
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches15
Innings9
Not outs0
Runs124
Balls Faced97
Avg13.77
SR127.83
Fours15
Fifties0
Sixies4
Highest38
Hundreds0

Luvnith Sujith Sisodia Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

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