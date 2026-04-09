Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
Indian Premier League
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
181
LSG
182
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Luvnith Sujith Sisodia
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
|League
|T20
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
|League
|T20
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|9
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|124
|Balls Faced
|97
|Avg
|13.77
|SR
|127.83
|Fours
|15
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|4
|Highest
|38
|Hundreds
|0
Indian Premier League
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
181
LSG
182