Aniruddha Ashok Joshi

Aniruddha Ashok Joshi

all rounder

Full name:Aniruddha Ashok Joshi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

India Captains

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1730
Innings94
Overs32.510.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs13474
Wickets66
Avg22.3312.33
SR32.8310
Eco4.087.4
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1730
Innings1427
Not outs18
Runs211497
Balls Faced210404
Avg16.2326.15
SR100.47123.02
Fours1831
Fifties22
Sixies716
Highest6873
Hundreds00

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