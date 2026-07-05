Aniruddha Ashok Joshi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aniruddha Ashok Joshi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|30
|Innings
|9
|4
|Overs
|32.5
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|134
|74
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|22.33
|12.33
|SR
|32.83
|10
|Eco
|4.08
|7.4
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|30
|Innings
|14
|27
|Not outs
|1
|8
|Runs
|211
|497
|Balls Faced
|210
|404
|Avg
|16.23
|26.15
|SR
|100.47
|123.02
|Fours
|18
|31
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|7
|16
|Highest
|68
|73
|Hundreds
|0
|0