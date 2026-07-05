M Saqib Zulfiqar
all rounder
|Full name:
|M Saqib Zulfiqar
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|6
|1
|16
|6
|Innings
|10
|4
|1
|11
|4
|Overs
|47.0
|9.0
|4.0
|48.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|296
|61
|26
|305
|61
|Wickets
|8
|2
|0
|8
|2
|Avg
|37
|30.5
|0
|38.12
|30.5
|SR
|35.25
|27
|0
|36
|27
|Eco
|6.29
|6.77
|6.5
|6.35
|6.77
|BB
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|6
|1
|16
|6
|Innings
|13
|4
|2
|16
|4
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|181
|34
|5
|224
|34
|Balls Faced
|268
|43
|20
|350
|43
|Avg
|16.45
|8.5
|2.5
|16
|8.5
|SR
|67.53
|79.06
|25
|64
|79.06
|Fours
|14
|1
|1
|19
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Highest
|34
|18
|5
|34
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0