M Saqib Zulfiqar

M Saqib Zulfiqar

all rounder

Full name:M Saqib Zulfiqar
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1361166
Innings1041114
Overs47.09.04.048.09.0
Balls-----
Maidens10010
Runs296612630561
Wickets82082
Avg3730.5038.1230.5
SR35.252703627
Eco6.296.776.56.356.77
BB21021
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1361166
Innings1342164
Not outs20020
Runs18134522434
Balls Faced268432035043
Avg16.458.52.5168.5
SR67.5379.06256479.06
Fours1411191
Fifties00000
Sixies40040
Highest341853418
Hundreds00000

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