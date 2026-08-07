Maaz Khan

Maaz Khan

bowler

Full name:Maaz Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Fata Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches113
Innings111
Overs8.036.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs41317
Wickets012
Avg026.41
SR018
Eco5.128.8
BB04
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches113
Innings13
Not outs02
Runs210
Balls Faced213
Avg210
SR10076.92
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest28
Hundreds00

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