Maaz Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Maaz Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|13
|Innings
|1
|11
|Overs
|8.0
|36.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|41
|317
|Wickets
|0
|12
|Avg
|0
|26.41
|SR
|0
|18
|Eco
|5.12
|8.8
|BB
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|13
|Innings
|1
|3
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|2
|10
|Balls Faced
|2
|13
|Avg
|2
|10
|SR
|100
|76.92
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0