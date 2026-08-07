Magina Thilan Thushara Mirando
bowler
|Full name:
|Magina Thilan Thushara Mirando
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|38
|6
|137
|163
|53
|Innings
|18
|38
|6
|230
|159
|53
|Overs
|278.0
|279.2
|22.0
|2740.1
|1067.2
|184.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|35
|17
|0
|383
|51
|1
|Runs
|1040
|1393
|179
|9961
|5270
|1370
|Wickets
|28
|50
|7
|324
|185
|71
|Avg
|37.14
|27.86
|25.57
|30.74
|28.48
|19.29
|SR
|59.57
|33.52
|18.85
|50.74
|34.61
|15.59
|Eco
|3.74
|4.98
|8.13
|3.63
|4.93
|7.42
|BB
|6
|5
|2
|10
|6
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|38
|6
|137
|163
|53
|Innings
|14
|27
|2
|203
|114
|32
|Not outs
|3
|6
|0
|20
|22
|10
|Runs
|94
|392
|4
|2928
|1453
|233
|Balls Faced
|201
|424
|8
|0
|0
|209
|Avg
|8.54
|18.66
|2
|16
|15.79
|10.59
|SR
|46.76
|92.45
|50
|0
|0
|111.48
|Fours
|13
|32
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Highest
|15
|54
|3
|103
|75
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0