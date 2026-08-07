Magina Thilan Thushara Mirando

Magina Thilan Thushara Mirando

bowler

Full name:Magina Thilan Thushara Mirando
Nationality:Sri lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1038613716353
Innings1838623015953
Overs278.0279.222.02740.11067.2184.3
Balls------
Maidens35170383511
Runs10401393179996152701370
Wickets2850732418571
Avg37.1427.8625.5730.7428.4819.29
SR59.5733.5218.8550.7434.6115.59
Eco3.744.988.133.634.937.42
BB6521063
4w1001010
5w110840
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1038613716353
Innings1427220311432
Not outs360202210
Runs94392429281453233
Balls Faced201424800209
Avg8.5418.6621615.7910.59
SR46.7692.455000111.48
Fours133200012
Fifties0101130
Sixies0900013
Highest155431037548
Hundreds000100

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