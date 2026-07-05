Mahli Beardman News View all Want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Mahli Beardman, then you are in luck, we have collected all the latest news about him: results of matches played and predictions of future matches. BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers storm into final with thumping win over Sydney Sixers Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 48 runs in the BBL Qualifier at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday. Opener Finn Allen (49) guided the home side to a respectable score before young pacer Mahli Beardman stepped in with an impressive three-wicket haul to power the Scorchers into the final. Mahli Beardman BBL | Twitter gets nostalgic as David Warner rolls back years with stunning six off Beardman Mahli Beardman Glenn Maxwell Returns to Strengthen Australia’s T20I Line-up against India Mahli Beardman ‌ENG vs AUS | Mahli Beardman en route to UK for Australia’s five-match ODI series

International career

Mahli Beardman was born on 31 August 2005. He is an Australian cricketer who plays as a fast bowler. Beardman is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He can bowl at speeds around 140 km/h. In November 2023, he started playing domestic cricket for Western Australia. He also plays for Australia under-19s.

December 2022: Mahli Beardman joined the Australia national under-19 cricket team.

2024: Beardman helped Australia win the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. He was named player of the match in the final, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs against India under-19s.

September 2024: Beardman was added to the senior Australia squad as a reserve player for the five-match ODI series in England.

Details from the 2024 ODI Series Call-Up:

Beardman joined the team to replace injured Australian fast bowlers. Players like Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, and Josh Hazlewood were hurt or recovering from injuries.

Beardman, a 19-year-old fast bowler from Western Australia, got his first call-up to the senior team.

Under-19 World Cup Final - February 2024:

Australia defeated India by 79 runs to win the Under-19 World Cup.

Beardman stood out, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs in his seven overs. He took key wickets, including the Indian captain Uday Saharan.

After the win, Beardman talked about how he felt about the match and his goals for the future, such as playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) and for his state in Australia.

Beardman's Thoughts on the World Cup Final:

Beardman said winning the title felt surreal and was happy about the long work that led to the victory.

He praised the Indian team and shared how Dennis Lillee helped him improve his mental game.

Future Goals:

Beardman plans to play in the Big Bash League and keep playing for Western Australia.

Leagues Participation

Mahli Beardman is set to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024/25 season. He will join the Perth Scorchers for the upcoming BBL season.

Big Bash League

Mahli Beardman played in the Big Bash League during the 2024/25 season. He joined the Perth Scorchers and played against Sydney Thunder on 13 January 2025. In that match, he scored 2 runs and took 3 wickets.

Year Team Notes BBL 2024/25 Perth Scorchers Mahli Beardman debuted for the Perth Scorchers against Sydney Thunder on 13 January 2025. He scored 2 runs and took 3 wickets in the season.

Domestic career

Mahli Beardman started his cricket career in Dunsborough and Margaret River. At 10 years old, he was spotted playing cricket in Cowaramup. He then moved to Dampier, where the Western Australian Cricket Association noticed his talent. Later, he moved to Perth and attended Aquinas College. At 15, he began working with Dennis Lillee, a famous Australian bowler. In 2022, he trained with the senior Australian team before their Test match against the West Indies.

On 4 November 2023, Beardman played his first List-A match for Western Australia against New South Wales in Sydney. His first wicket was Moises Henriques, caught at mid-on after the ball hit the non-striker’s helmet. In April 2024, he signed a rookie pro contract with Western Australia.

He played his first Big Bash League match for the Perth Scorchers on 13 January 2025 against Sydney Thunder.

Records and achievements

Mahli Beardman has achieved important milestones in his early cricket career. He played a key role in Australia’s victory at the Under-19 World Championship in 2024. Beardman was named Player of the Match in the final against India. He also debuted in the Big Bash League in 2025.

2024: Part of the Australian team that won the Under-19 World Championship.

2024: Player of the Match in the Under-19 World Cup final against India. He took 3 wickets, gave away 15 runs, and helped Australia win by 79 runs.

2025: Debuted in the Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers against Sydney Thunder on January 13.

Personal life

Mahli Beardman keeps most of his personal life private. Some details about his family, finances, and social media presence are available.

Finance

In 2024, it was reported that Mahli Beardman’s net worth was under review. He has not shared any details about his income.

Family

Mahli Beardman’s father is Mr. Beardman, and his mother is Mrs. Beardman. Information about his siblings is not available.

Cars and House

Mahli Beardman was born in Dunsborough, Western Australia, and grew up in Margaret River. There is no information about his current home or cars.

Fans

Mahli Beardman has 6,000 followers on Instagram.