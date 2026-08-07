Malay Mritunjay Raj

Malay Mritunjay Raj

all rounder

Full name:Malay Mritunjay Raj
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches652
Innings1152
Overs135.436.46.0
Balls---
Maidens2850
Runs45421252
Wickets17103
Avg26.721.217.33
SR47.882212
Eco3.345.788.66
BB752
4w000
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches652
Innings730
Not outs410
Runs870
Balls Faced38280
Avg2.663.50
SR21.05250
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest440
Hundreds000

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