Malay Mritunjay Raj
all rounder
|Full name:
|Malay Mritunjay Raj
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|2
|Innings
|11
|5
|2
|Overs
|135.4
|36.4
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|28
|5
|0
|Runs
|454
|212
|52
|Wickets
|17
|10
|3
|Avg
|26.7
|21.2
|17.33
|SR
|47.88
|22
|12
|Eco
|3.34
|5.78
|8.66
|BB
|7
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|2
|Innings
|7
|3
|0
|Not outs
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|8
|7
|0
|Balls Faced
|38
|28
|0
|Avg
|2.66
|3.5
|0
|SR
|21.05
|25
|0
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0