Mallaweeraarachchilage Tharika Sewwandi
bowler
|Full name:
|Mallaweeraarachchilage Tharika Sewwandi
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Overs
|2.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|31
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|7
|4.42
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|0
|Balls Faced
|2
|0
|Avg
|1
|0
|SR
|50
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0