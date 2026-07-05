Mallaweeraarachchilage Tharika Sewwandi

Mallaweeraarachchilage Tharika Sewwandi

bowler

Full name:Mallaweeraarachchilage Tharika Sewwandi
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches13
Innings13
Overs2.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1431
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco74.42
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches13
Innings10
Not outs00
Runs10
Balls Faced20
Avg10
SR500
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest10
Hundreds00

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