Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Country:Sri Lanka
Country Code:LKA
Gender:Women

Players

2026 Players

Athapaththu Mudiyanselage Chamari Jayangani

Sri Lanka

Basnayake Mudiyanselage Sugandika Manel Kumari

Sri Lanka

Chethana Vimukthi

Sri lanka

Dewmi Wijerathne Vihanga Mallawa Arachchige

Sri lanka

Edirisooriya Mohottilage Kaushini Nuthyanga Heram Senavirathna

Sri Lanka

Gamachchi Withanage Hasini Madushika Perera

Sri Lanka

Harshitha Madavi Dissanayake Samarawickrama

Sri Lanka

Hiyarage Ishani Hansima Karunaratne

Sri Lanka

Imesha Dulani

Sri Lanka

Inoka Ranaweera

Sri Lanka

Kaluwa Dewage Udeshika Prabodhani

Sri Lanka

Kathira Arachchige Dona Ama Kanchana

Sri Lanka

Kavisha Dilhari

Sri Lanka

Kawya Kavindi

Sri Lanka

Malki Madara

Mallaweeraarachchilage Tharika Sewwandi

Sri Lanka

Meegama Acharige Anushka Sanjeewa

Sri Lanka

Mithali Ayodhya

Sri lanka

Mithali Bandara

Nimasha Madushani

Nishanka Nilakshi Damayanthi de Silva

Sri Lanka

Oshadi Udeshika Ranasinghe

Sri Lanka

Piumi Wathsala Dore Mure Badalge

Sri lanka

Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Vishmi Dewmini Gunarathne

Sri Lanka

Rashmika Sewwandi Hewalanka Geeganage

Sri lanka

Sachini Nisansala

Sri lanka

Sirikkattuduwage Inoshi Priyadharshani Fernando

Sri Lanka

Waliarawe Gedara Achini Kalhari Kaushalya Kulasuriya

Sri Lanka

Wellage Shashini Gimhani Wijayarathna

Sri lanka

Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026

Matches Played4
Won2
Drawn0
Lost2
No result0

Sri Lanka Team Schedule & Results

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultEngland vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

ENG

ENG

219

SRI

SRI

132

ResultNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

NZL

NZL

150

SRI

SRI

153

ResultWest Indies vs Sri Lanka

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

99

SRI

SRI

98

ResultSri Lanka vs Ireland

Sri Lanka vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

SRI

SRI

134

IRL

IRL

130

ResultSri Lanka vs Scotland

Sri Lanka vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

SRI

SRI

154

SCO

SCO

151

Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team News

View all

Meet the Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team, learn first hand about the players of this team, how they train and how these trainings affect the matches played and the wins against the opponents on the field.

Sri Lanka Women tour of India | Twitter applauds as India complete whitewash with 15-run win

Sri Lanka Women tour of India | Twitter applauds as India complete whitewash with 15-run win

India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 15 runs in the fifth and final T20I in Trivandrum. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a crucial half-century, while Arundhati Reddy chipped in with an unbeaten cameo as the hosts completed a 5-0 clean sweep at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team08:26 PM, 24 October, 2025

Women's WC | Rain allows just 26 balls of play as Pakistan and Sri Lanka end campaigns with gloomy no result

Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team04:30 PM, 23 October, 2025

AI Simulation, Women's WC | Sri Lanka eke past Pakistan but win not enough to stay in semis race

Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team04:10 PM, 23 October, 2025

Women's WC Preview | Sri Lanka aim for thumping win over eliminated Pakistan to keep semis hope alive

Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team07:22 PM, 20 October, 2025

BAN-W vs SL-W । Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka batter gets injured in awkward manner during WC game

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