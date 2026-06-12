Meet the Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team, learn first hand about the players of this team, how they train and how these trainings affect the matches played and the wins against the opponents on the field.
Sri Lanka Women tour of India | Twitter applauds as India complete whitewash with 15-run win
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 15 runs in the fifth and final T20I in Trivandrum. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a crucial half-century, while Arundhati Reddy chipped in with an unbeaten cameo as the hosts completed a 5-0 clean sweep at the Greenfield International Stadium.