Malsha Shehani
all rounder
|Full name:
|Malsha Shehani
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|12
|Innings
|1
|9
|Overs
|5.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|29
|100
|Wickets
|0
|4
|Avg
|0
|25
|SR
|0
|24
|Eco
|5.8
|6.25
|BB
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|12
|Innings
|1
|9
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|47
|Balls Faced
|19
|68
|Avg
|11
|5.22
|SR
|57.89
|69.11
|Fours
|1
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0