Malsha Shehani

Malsha Shehani

all rounder

Full name:Malsha Shehani
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2025 Teams

Sri Lanka Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches112
Innings19
Overs5.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs29100
Wickets04
Avg025
SR024
Eco5.86.25
BB04
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches112
Innings19
Not outs00
Runs1147
Balls Faced1968
Avg115.22
SR57.8969.11
Fours15
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1114
Hundreds00

Another Players

de Silva, Nilakshi

de Silva, Nilakshi

Madavi, Harshitha

Madavi, Harshitha

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

Kulasuriya, Achini

Kulasuriya, Achini

Sandeepani, Sathya

Sandeepani, Sathya

Kanchana, Ama

Kanchana, Ama

de Silva, Rashmi

de Silva, Rashmi

Weerakkody, Prasadani

Weerakkody, Prasadani

Ranaweera, Inoka

Ranaweera, Inoka

Dulani, Imesha

Dulani, Imesha