Prasadani Maheshika Weerakkody

Prasadani Maheshika Weerakkody

wicket keeper

Full name:Prasadani Maheshika Weerakkody
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Sri Lanka Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches5527
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches5527
Innings5526
Not outs13
Runs959303
Balls Faced1773414
Avg17.7513.17
SR54.0873.18
Fours10021
Fifties20
Sixies00
Highest6948
Hundreds00

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