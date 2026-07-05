Prasadani Maheshika Weerakkody
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Prasadani Maheshika Weerakkody
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|55
|27
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|55
|27
|Innings
|55
|26
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|959
|303
|Balls Faced
|1773
|414
|Avg
|17.75
|13.17
|SR
|54.08
|73.18
|Fours
|100
|21
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|69
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0