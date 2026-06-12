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International career

Inoka Ranaweera was born on February 18, 1986, in Balapitiya, Sri Lanka. She is a left-arm orthodox spinner and a former ODI captain of the Sri Lanka women’s cricket team. Her first WODI was on April 25, 2012, against the West Indies in Bridgetown, and her first WT20I took place on September 26, 2012, against South Africa in Galle. Since then, she has become one of Sri Lanka’s most experienced players, known for her discipline, control, and leadership on the field.

2012

Made her WODI debut on April 25 against the West Indies at Bridgetown.

Played her first WT20I on September 26 against South Africa in Galle.

Included in the squad for the ICC Women’s World T20 2012 hosted in Sri Lanka.

2013

Represented Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India.

Bowled key spells during middle overs, keeping tight control against top teams.

2014

Helped Sri Lanka secure the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Incheon.

2015

Created history on November 3 in Lincoln, New Zealand, by taking a hat-trick in an ODI against New Zealand.

Became the first Sri Lankan woman to achieve an ODI hat-trick.

Finished with bowling figures of 4/53, dismissing Anna Peterson, Erin Bermingham, and Lea Tahuhu.

2016

Played in the ICC Women’s World T20 in India.

Won the Women’s ODI Bowler of the Year award at the Sri Lanka Cricket Awards.

2017

Appointed captain of the national team for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in England.

Earned her second Women’s ODI Bowler of the Year title.

2018–2020

Continued as the main left-arm spinner in ODI and T20I formats.

Delivered consistent performances, with best figures of 4/39 during this period.

2021

Named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

Played in the Commonwealth Games Qualifier in Malaysia and later in the main tournament in Birmingham.

Represented Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, winning the silver medal.

2023

Included in the extended squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Provided experience and support in the spin unit during key matches.

2024

Returned to the main squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE at age 38.

Played matches against South Africa (0/25), Uganda (2/10), USA (1/20), Australia (1/20), and India (0/26).

2025

Took part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

On September 30, recorded figures of 4/46 against India in Colombo.

On October 11, took 3/33 against England, becoming one of the oldest players to take multiple wicket hauls in a World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Inoka Ranaweera has not played in any domestic or international franchise leagues. Her cricket career has been entirely focused on representing Sri Lanka in official international matches and tournaments, without involvement in private league competitions abroad.

Domestic career

Inoka Ranaweera began playing domestic cricket in the early 2000s for Southern Ladies Cricket Club, a key team in developing players from Sri Lanka’s southern region. She later represented Galle District Women and Southern Province Women, where she became a regular left-arm spinner in limited-overs and T20 formats.

By the mid-2010s, she played for North Central Province Women in the Women’s Inter-Provincial T20 Tournament (2015–2016). Her accuracy and low economy rate made her a dependable bowler. In 2022, she joined SLC Blues Women for the Women’s Super 4 T20 Tournament, competing against Reds, Greens, and Greys.

From 2019 onward, she became part of the Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club Women, one of the top teams in the country’s armed forces sports system. During the 2020/21 Division 1 season, she was named Best Bowler. In 2024, she played in the NSL Women’s Limited Over Tournament, mentoring younger bowlers and contributing key wickets.

Her best domestic year came in 2025, when she helped Sri Lanka Navy SC Women win the SLC Major Club Women’s 50-Over Championship. She took 23 wickets at an average of 6.57, the best figures in that edition, and was again named Best Bowler of the Tournament.

Across her domestic career, Ranaweera has represented Southern Ladies CC, Galle District Women, Southern Province Women, North Central Province Women, SLC Blues, NSL Women (2024), and Sri Lanka Navy SC Women. Her results across these teams confirm a long, productive career and her position among the most successful bowlers in Sri Lankan women’s domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Inoka Ranaweera has built one of the most accomplished careers in Sri Lankan women’s cricket.

First Sri Lankan woman to take an ODI hat-trick – vs New Zealand at Lincoln, November 2015.

Appearances: 86 WODIs and 84 WT20Is (as of 2025).

Career wickets: 87 in ODIs and about 92 in WT20Is (official ICC and ESPN data).

Captain of Sri Lanka at the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup in England.

Sri Lanka Cricket Awards: Women’s ODI Bowler of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Asian Games medals: Bronze in 2014 (Incheon) and Silver in the 2022 edition (played in 2023, Hangzhou).

Best Bowler: Women’s Division 1 (2020/21) season with Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club, as confirmed by SLC records.

Best Bowler of the Tournament: SLC Major Club Women’s 50-Over 2025: 23 wickets at an average of 6.57 for Navy SC, who won the championship.

Personal life

Inoka Ranaweera keeps her personal life very private and rarely appears in the media outside cricket.

Family

There is no confirmed information about her parents, marital status, or children. Even in interviews and features, such as the 2017 Female Cricket piece, she avoids discussing her personal life, focusing only on her cricket journey and leadership.

Finance

Reliable financial information about Inoka Ranaweera has not been disclosed. No trustworthy data exists regarding her net worth or personal income. According to official updates from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), women’s match fees increased in 2023–2024.

Scandals

There are no records of scandals, disputes, or disciplinary actions involving Inoka Ranaweera. Her media coverage highlights her 2015 ODI hat-trick, awards, and longevity in international cricket, reflecting a clean and respected reputation.

Fan Base

Her verified social presence remains small but active. The Instagram account @inoka_ranaweera18 has around 1.1k followers, and several Facebook fan pages exist under her name. She also appears frequently on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and ICC official pages, especially after being named to the ICC Women’s T20 Team of the Year 2022.