Malliksab Gulamsab Sirur
all rounder
|Full name:
|Malliksab Gulamsab Sirur
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|11
|Innings
|2
|2
|10
|Overs
|12.0
|9.0
|33.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|54
|39
|262
|Wickets
|1
|0
|13
|Avg
|54
|0
|20.15
|SR
|72
|0
|15.53
|Eco
|4.5
|4.33
|7.78
|BB
|1
|0
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|11
|Innings
|1
|3
|8
|Not outs
|1
|0
|2
|Runs
|10
|9
|72
|Balls Faced
|11
|21
|54
|Avg
|0
|3
|12
|SR
|90.9
|42.85
|133.33
|Fours
|0
|1
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|2
|Highest
|8
|5
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0