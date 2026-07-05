Malliksab Gulamsab Sirur

Malliksab Gulamsab Sirur

all rounder

Full name:Malliksab Gulamsab Sirur
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Hubli Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1311
Innings2210
Overs12.09.033.4
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs5439262
Wickets1013
Avg54020.15
SR72015.53
Eco4.54.337.78
BB105
4w000
5w001
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1311
Innings138
Not outs102
Runs10972
Balls Faced112154
Avg0312
SR90.942.85133.33
Fours0110
Fifties000
Sixies102
Highest8527
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bharath, Naga

Bharath, Naga

BA, Mohit

BA, Mohit

Naveen, Rohan

Naveen, Rohan

Koushik, V

Koushik, V

K, Clement Rajmohan

K, Clement Rajmohan

Pandey, Manish

Pandey, Manish

Shivkumar, B U

Shivkumar, B U

Rawat, Rahul

Rawat, Rahul

Cariappa, KC

Cariappa, KC

Yadav, Mitrakant

Yadav, Mitrakant