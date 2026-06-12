Imesha Dulani Witharana News View all Relive the best moments of Imesha Dulani Witharana! Discover fresh news, stunning career highlights, match recaps, and statistical breakdowns. Experience the journey of a cricket legend with ease.

International career

Imesha Dulani Witharana was born on January 20, 2002, in Sri Lanka. She is a right-handed top-order batter who began her journey in the national setup in 2021, when she was named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Although that tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, it marked her first exposure to international competition.

2021: Included in Sri Lanka’s World Cup Qualifier squad in Zimbabwe; played an unofficial match against the Netherlands before the event was canceled.

2022: Remained part of the extended national training group and joined the touring squad for the Pakistan series.

2023: Made her official ODI debut on April 29, 2023, against Bangladesh in Colombo; the match was abandoned due to rain. On July 12, 2023, she made her T20I debut against New Zealand at Colombo. Later that year, she represented Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, earning a silver medal after the team lost to India in the final.

2024: Played in the T20I series against the West Indies, appearing in the second match at Hambantota on June 26. She also continued training with the senior team ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup cycle.

2025: Featured in the Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, playing ODIs and T20Is. Her best ODI performance came on March 9, 2025, in Nelson, when she scored 11 runs against New Zealand. She later took part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and appeared in matches against India (September 30), England (October 10), and Pakistan (October 24).

By the end of 2025, Imesha Dulani had played 4 ODIs (26 runs, average 8.67, SR 33.77) and 3 T20Is (6 runs, average 6.00, SR 120.00). Her highest ODI score, 11 runs, came against New Zealand in 2025.

Leagues Participation

Imesha Dulani has not yet taken part in any overseas or domestic franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Imesha Dulani started her domestic career during the 2019–20 season, representing Kandy District Women in her first List A matches. According to official records on FanCode, she later played for Galle District Women and Sri Lanka A Women, both recognized as essential stages in the pathway to national selection. Galle District belongs to the Southern Province, while Sri Lanka A Women features players selected from the top domestic performers to prepare them for international cricket. Although detailed match statistics are not widely available, these teams are officially listed in her player profile, confirming her steady rise through Sri Lanka’s domestic system before earning her senior national debut.

Records and achievements

Imesha Dulani’s cricket journey is still in its early phase, but she has already earned recognition for progressing through the national ranks and representing Sri Lanka on the international stage. Her key milestones include:

Made her Women’s ODI debut on April 29, 2023, against Bangladesh Women in Colombo.

Made her Women’s T20I debut on July 12, 2023, against New Zealand Women in Colombo.

By the end of 2025, played 4 WODI matches, scoring 26 runs with a highest score of 11.

By the end of 2025, appeared in 3 WT20I matches, scoring six runs.

Represented Galle District Women and Sri Lanka A Women, both key development teams under Sri Lanka Cricket.

Won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou as part of the Sri Lanka Women’s national team.

Selected in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Personal life

Imesha Dulani is among the younger generation of Sri Lankan cricketers who keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. As a developing international player, her public presence mainly revolves around her cricket career and national team activities.

Finance

No verified information exists about Imesha Dulani’s earnings, sponsorships, or net worth.

Family

There are no confirmed details about her parents, siblings, or marital status.

Scandals

Throughout her career, there have been no reports or controversies involving her name.

Fans

Her Instagram account @imeshadulaniwitharana, has around 250 followers and features photos related to cricket matches and training. She is also occasionally tagged in posts by Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket and local sports pages during national tournaments.