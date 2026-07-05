Mandeep Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Mandeep Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|December 18, 1991 (31 years)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Sagittarius
|Height:
|175 cm
|Hometown:
|Jalandhar, Punjab
|Jersey Number:
|23
|Batting Style:
|Right-Handed Batsman
|Bowling Style:
|Right Arm Medium Bowler
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|92
|126
|198
|Innings
|0
|30
|24
|26
|Overs
|0
|107.4
|82.3
|50.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|20
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|342
|458
|337
|Wickets
|0
|1
|14
|16
|Avg
|0
|342
|32.71
|21.06
|SR
|0
|646
|35.35
|18.93
|Eco
|0
|3.17
|5.55
|6.67
|BB
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|92
|126
|198
|Innings
|3
|146
|113
|171
|Not outs
|1
|19
|12
|36
|Runs
|87
|6232
|3751
|3738
|Balls Faced
|73
|11532
|4942
|2914
|Avg
|43.5
|49.07
|37.13
|27.68
|SR
|119.17
|54.04
|75.9
|128.27
|Fours
|11
|721
|300
|380
|Fifties
|1
|33
|27
|18
|Sixies
|1
|47
|53
|97
|Highest
|52
|235
|119
|99
|Hundreds
|0
|15
|4
|0