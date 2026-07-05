Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh

batsman

Full name:Mandeep Singh
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):December 18, 1991 (31 years)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Jalandhar, Punjab
Jersey Number:23
Batting Style:Right-Handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Right Arm Medium Bowler
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2025 Teams

Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches392126198
Innings0302426
Overs0107.482.350.3
Balls----
Maidens02010
Runs0342458337
Wickets011416
Avg034232.7121.06
SR064635.3518.93
Eco03.175.556.67
BB0123
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches392126198
Innings3146113171
Not outs1191236
Runs87623237513738
Balls Faced731153249422914
Avg43.549.0737.1327.68
SR119.1754.0475.9128.27
Fours11721300380
Fifties1332718
Sixies1475397
Highest5223511999
Hundreds01540

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