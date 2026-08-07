Mangal Kumar Mahrour

Mangal Kumar Mahrour

batsman

Full name:Mangal Kumar Mahrour
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71623
Innings014
Overs01.06.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0748
Wickets001
Avg0048
SR0036
Eco078
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71623
Innings111522
Not outs023
Runs304345466
Balls Faced456514465
Avg27.6326.5324.52
SR66.6667.12100.21
Fours433344
Fifties114
Sixies2411
Highest1779468
Hundreds100

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