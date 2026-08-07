Mangal Kumar Mahrour
batsman
|Full name:
|Mangal Kumar Mahrour
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|16
|23
|Innings
|0
|1
|4
|Overs
|0
|1.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|7
|48
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|48
|SR
|0
|0
|36
|Eco
|0
|7
|8
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|16
|23
|Innings
|11
|15
|22
|Not outs
|0
|2
|3
|Runs
|304
|345
|466
|Balls Faced
|456
|514
|465
|Avg
|27.63
|26.53
|24.52
|SR
|66.66
|67.12
|100.21
|Fours
|43
|33
|44
|Fifties
|1
|1
|4
|Sixies
|2
|4
|11
|Highest
|177
|94
|68
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0