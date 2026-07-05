Max Burton
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Max Burton
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|41
|Balls Faced
|16
|45
|Avg
|16
|13.66
|SR
|100
|91.11
|Fours
|3
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|16
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0