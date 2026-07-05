Max Burton

Max Burton

wicket keeper

Full name:Max Burton
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2024 Teams

Northern Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings13
Not outs00
Runs1641
Balls Faced1645
Avg1613.66
SR10091.11
Fours36
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest1622
Hundreds00

Another Players

Hampton, Brett

Hampton, Brett

Pamment, James

Pamment, James

van der Merwe, Jason

van der Merwe, Jason

Mayes, Thomas

Mayes, Thomas

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Southee, Tim

Southee, Tim

Kuggeleijn, Scott

Kuggeleijn, Scott

van der Gugten, Tim

van der Gugten, Tim

Adair, Mark

Adair, Mark

Humphreys, Matthew

Humphreys, Matthew