Mayank Mishra

Mayank Mishra

all rounder

Full name:Mayank Mishra
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches231919
Innings391919
Overs699.3150.161.5
Balls---
Maidens144150
Runs1959576439
Wickets892120
Avg22.0127.4221.95
SR47.1542.918.55
Eco2.83.837.09
BB1124
4w501
5w500
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches231919
Innings331011
Not outs552
Runs37717935
Balls Faced72213360
Avg13.4635.83.88
SR52.21134.5858.33
Fours37122
Fifties200
Sixies1481
Highest584114
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bhati, Prashant

Bhati, Prashant

Tare, Aditya

Tare, Aditya

Tiwari, Agrim

Tiwari, Agrim

Sudha, Avneesh

Sudha, Avneesh

Negi, Dikshanshu

Negi, Dikshanshu

Bista, Jay

Bista, Jay

Singh, Piyush

Singh, Piyush

Chaudhary, Yuvraj

Chaudhary, Yuvraj

Kumar, Rajan

Kumar, Rajan

Negi, Ravinder

Negi, Ravinder