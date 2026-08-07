Mayank Mishra
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mayank Mishra
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|19
|19
|Innings
|39
|19
|19
|Overs
|699.3
|150.1
|61.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|144
|15
|0
|Runs
|1959
|576
|439
|Wickets
|89
|21
|20
|Avg
|22.01
|27.42
|21.95
|SR
|47.15
|42.9
|18.55
|Eco
|2.8
|3.83
|7.09
|BB
|11
|2
|4
|4w
|5
|0
|1
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|19
|19
|Innings
|33
|10
|11
|Not outs
|5
|5
|2
|Runs
|377
|179
|35
|Balls Faced
|722
|133
|60
|Avg
|13.46
|35.8
|3.88
|SR
|52.21
|134.58
|58.33
|Fours
|37
|12
|2
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|14
|8
|1
|Highest
|58
|41
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0