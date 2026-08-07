Md Saptulla

Md Saptulla

bowler

Full name:Md Saptulla
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21513
Innings11511
Overs5.083.329.0
Balls---
Maidens210
Runs12475185
Wickets083
Avg059.3761.66
SR062.6258
Eco2.45.686.37
BB031
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21513
Innings3102
Not outs121
Runs25634
Balls Faced481928
Avg12.57.874
SR52.0832.8150
Fours550
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest14223
Hundreds000

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