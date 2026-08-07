Md Saptulla
bowler
|Full name:
|Md Saptulla
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|13
|Innings
|1
|15
|11
|Overs
|5.0
|83.3
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|0
|Runs
|12
|475
|185
|Wickets
|0
|8
|3
|Avg
|0
|59.37
|61.66
|SR
|0
|62.62
|58
|Eco
|2.4
|5.68
|6.37
|BB
|0
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|13
|Innings
|3
|10
|2
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|25
|63
|4
|Balls Faced
|48
|192
|8
|Avg
|12.5
|7.87
|4
|SR
|52.08
|32.81
|50
|Fours
|5
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|22
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0