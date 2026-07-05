Meet Bhavsar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Meet Bhavsar
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|33
|1
|33
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|1.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|11
|0
|11
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|11
|0
|11
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|33
|1
|33
|Innings
|1
|31
|1
|31
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Runs
|0
|819
|0
|819
|Balls Faced
|2
|613
|2
|613
|Avg
|0
|30.33
|0
|30.33
|SR
|0
|133.6
|0
|133.6
|Fours
|0
|69
|0
|69
|Fifties
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Sixies
|0
|29
|0
|29
|Highest
|0
|89
|0
|89
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0