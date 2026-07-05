Meet Bhavsar

Meet Bhavsar

wicket keeper

Full name:Meet Bhavsar
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2025 Teams

Gulf Giants

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches133133
Innings0101
Overs01.001.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs011011
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco011011
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches133133
Innings131131
Not outs0404
Runs08190819
Balls Faced26132613
Avg030.33030.33
SR0133.60133.6
Fours069069
Fifties0606
Sixies029029
Highest089089
Hundreds0000

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