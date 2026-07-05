Sayed Monib

Sayed Monib

bowler

Full name:Sayed Monib
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches125125
Innings124124
Overs1.079.21.079.2
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs96609660
Wickets037037
Avg5517.835517.83
SR3612.863612.86
Eco98.3198.31
BB1414
4w0101
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches125125
Innings116116
Not outs0505
Runs2821528215
Balls Faced1011210112
Avg2819.542819.54
SR280191.96280191.96
Fours514514
Fifties0000
Sixies118118
Highest28322832
Hundreds0000

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