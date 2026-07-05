Sayed Monib
bowler
|Full name:
|Sayed Monib
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|25
|1
|25
|Innings
|1
|24
|1
|24
|Overs
|1.0
|79.2
|1.0
|79.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|660
|9
|660
|Wickets
|0
|37
|0
|37
|Avg
|55
|17.83
|55
|17.83
|SR
|36
|12.86
|36
|12.86
|Eco
|9
|8.31
|9
|8.31
|BB
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|25
|1
|25
|Innings
|1
|16
|1
|16
|Not outs
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Runs
|28
|215
|28
|215
|Balls Faced
|10
|112
|10
|112
|Avg
|28
|19.54
|28
|19.54
|SR
|280
|191.96
|280
|191.96
|Fours
|5
|14
|5
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|18
|1
|18
|Highest
|28
|32
|28
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0