Blessing Muzarabani News View all If you want to get to know cricketer Blessing Muzarabani, here you can find all the latest news about him, from what he eats and how he trains, to the results of the last matches played and what tournaments await his participation. IPL vs PSL War Begins Muzarabani Banned for His Choice Blessing Muzarabani was one of the few players who decided to choose IPL over the PSL. Since both leagues were clashing, Muzarabani decided to play in the IPL, which is a bigger T20 league. However, this has also cost him a two year ban from the Pakistan Super League. Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Recreate 2007 Magic to Deliver First Shock of T20 World Cup 2026 Blessing Muzarabani ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Zimbabwe start campaign with comfortable win over Oman Blessing Muzarabani ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Twitter delighted as Muzarabani starts campaign with screamer to dismiss Jatinder Blessing Muzarabani AFG vs ZIM | Twitter heaps praises as Zimbabwe dominate Afghanistan on first day of Harare Test

International career

Blessing Muzarabani has played for Zimbabwe in all formats of cricket. His career includes important matches, a period in English county cricket, and strong performances after returning to the national team.

2017

Selected for Zimbabwe’s Test squad against South Africa.

Played his first Test match on 26 December in the Boxing Day Test.

2018

Included in the ODI squad for the tri-series in Bangladesh.

Played his first ODI on 15 January against Bangladesh.

Joined the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series.

Played his first T20I on 5 February against Afghanistan.

Named Zimbabwe's rising star by the ICC after the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Stopped playing for Zimbabwe in August to focus on cricket in England.

Signed a three-year contract with Northamptonshire in September.

2020

Returned to Zimbabwe’s national team.

Took his first five-wicket haul in ODIs on 3 November against Pakistan.

Dismissed two more batters in the Super Over of the same match.

2021

Took six wickets in a two-day match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Maintained an economy rate of 10.33 in the match.

2024

Remained an important player for Zimbabwe.

Played his most recent ODI on 17 December against Afghanistan.

2025

Played his most recent Test match on 2 January against Afghanistan.

Appeared in 52 ODIs, scoring 133 runs with an average of 5.32.

Leagues Participation

Blessing Muzarabani has played in different cricket leagues. He competed against strong teams and gained valuable skills.

Indian Premier League

In 2022, he joined Lucknow Super Giants as a reserve bowler. He became the only Zimbabwean player in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League and the first in eight years.

Before the 2023 season, he was expected to join the team as a net bowler. He was considered as a replacement for injured English pacer Mark Wood, but the team decided to use him for practice sessions.

In the 2025 IPL auction, he remained unsold.

Year Team Notes 2022 Lucknow Super Giants Joined as a reserve bowler 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Served as a net bowler 2025 — Went unsold at the IPL auction

Caribbean Premier League

In 2023, he joined St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He played three matches and took one wicket.

In August 2023, he left the tournament due to personal reasons. His economy rate was 10.61.

Year Team Notes 2023 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Played three matches, took one wicket

Pakistan Super League

In June 2021, he joined Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a replacement for Paul McCoy. He played six matches, took ten wickets, and helped the team win the PSL title.

In February 2022, he dismissed Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali within four balls in a match against Peshawar Zalmi.

In 2024, he played for Karachi Kings. On 3 March, he took two wickets against Multan Sultans. On 6 March, he dismissed Jason Roy on the first ball and took another wicket against Quetta Gladiators.

During the 2024 PSL season, he played three matches and took three wickets.

Year Team Notes 2021 Multan Sultans Played six matches, took ten wickets, won PSL title 2022 Multan Sultans Took two wickets in four balls against Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Karachi Kings Played three matches, took three wickets

Domestic career

Blessing Muzarabani played for the Rising Stars in the 2017–18 Logan Cup. His first-class debut was on 4 October 2017.

In 2019, he joined Northamptonshire in England. He took 17 wickets in seven first-class matches in his first season. Northamptonshire ended his contract in October 2020. After that, he started discussions with Zimbabwe Cricket about returning to international matches.

Since 2019, he has been with the Mashonaland Eagles. In December 2020, he joined the Southern Rocks for the 2020–21 Logan Cup.

Other Leagues

Muzarabani played for the NY Lagos Strikers in the Zim Afro T10 tournament in September 2024.

Records and achievements

Blessing Muzarabani has set several records and won awards during his career. His bowling and batting stats reflect his impact in different tournaments.

Batting: 53 runs, 100s – 0, S/R – 5.32, highest score – 17 (against the Netherlands).

Bowling: 53 wickets, S/R – 31.61, economy – 414.2, best figures – 6/95, 5/49, 3/8 (against Pakistan).

First five-wicket haul in ODIs – 3 November 2020, took five wickets and two more in a super over against Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Champion 2021 – Played for Multan Sultans, took 10 wickets in six matches.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 – Joined Lucknow Super Giants as a net bowler.

ESPNcricinfo Award 2021 – Best Men's ODI Bowling Performance of the Year for his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Personal life

Blessing Muzarabani was born in Murewa, Zimbabwe. Later, his family moved to Highfield, a suburb of Harare. Information about his wife or children is not available.

Finances

Muzarabani’s net worth is between $1 million and $3 million.

Scandals

In 2021, Muzarabani and Taskin Ahmed were fined for inappropriate physical contact during a Test match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The incident happened during the 85th over of the first innings. They violated ICC Code of Conduct article 2.1.12, which prohibits inappropriate physical contact during international matches. They received a fine of 15% of their match fee and one demerit point.

Fans

Muzarabani has support from cricket fans. A caughtatpoint.com article from November 4, 2020, referred to him as "a blessing for cricket fans." Discussions about him can also be found on the Indian Cricket Fans forum. On December 23, 2022, a thread called "Blessing Muzarabani" was posted.

In 2023, an NFT featuring Muzarabani was available on the FanCraze platform. His Instagram has around 8,000 followers.